Chat GPT AI banned in Italy over privacy concerns

Italy has become the first European country to block advanced artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT.

In a statement on Friday, Italy's data-protection authority said it had made the decision to block the chatbot and investigate whether it complied with European Greater Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), over privacy concerns.

The authority also accused ChatGPT of failing to verify the age of its users.

Millions have used ChatGPT, which was created by US startup OpenAI and is backed by Microsoft, since it officially launched last November.

A sophisticated AI, ChatGPT can answer questions posed to it in a human-like, conversational style. It can also compose music, write song lyrics, short stories, poetry and academic essays.

San Francisco-based OpenAI now has 20 days to respond to the Italian data protection authority's order. If it fails to do so, the firm could face a fine of up to €20m.

On March 20, OpenAI said it temporarily took ChatGPT offline after a bug caused some of its users to see titles from another user's chat history.

The company said the same bug may also have also exposed the personal and financial details of some of its users for a nine-hour period.

In a statement on March 24, OpenAI apologised for the bug and said it had reached out to affected users.