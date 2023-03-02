Google Nest Wifi Pro: plug-and-play WiFi router that looks after itself

The Nest WiFi Pro is the latest mesh router from Google and supports the latest advances while being easy for non-tech users to set up.

Design

Nest WiFi Pro. Picture: Noel Campion.

In keeping with Google’s egg-shaped styling the Nest WiFi Pro shares a similar design as their Pixel Buds. I admit I’m a fan of the simple shape and clean look. They come in four colours: Snow, Fog, Linen, or Lemongrass and can be purchased in a pack of three or just a single unit. It would appear, after checking the Google Store, the Snow version is the only colour available here.

I received the threesome pack for the purposes of this review and all three units are identical, each with two Gigabit Ethernet ports. Between the ports is the barrel-style power connection that has a power rating of 22.5W — I measured usage at around 6W per access point. The base is flat and has a non-slip rubber pad to ensure it doesn’t move easily.

Setup and features

Each Nest WiFi Pro unit can cover up to 120 square metres and connect up to 100 devices. The two-metre Ethernet cable that comes with the single or pack of three is included and installation was as easy as putting it into my modem and scanning the QR code on the underside of each device. The software does all of the work and will even tell you if the location of the additional points has a good connection to ensure optimal placement for the best connectivity between each point.

Wi-Fi 6E systems are the first to provide access to the new 6 GHz band which is up to twice as fast as Wi-Fi 6. A tri-band system with 6E is like travelling on a motorway with an extra lane, with higher speeds and a more dependable connection. Nest Wifi Pro supports 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, thus it not only provides the speed that 6E devices can in the 6GHz band, but it also helps with network congestion. Of course, you need devices that support WiFi 6E or are looking to buy a system that is future-proof.

Nest WiFi Pro has two Ethernet ports on the back. Picture: Noel Campion.

Nest WiFi Pro is intelligent enough to prioritise vital tasks such as video calls in order to make them smooth and constant. It constantly optimises network traffic by switching bands automatically if congestion pops up.

All of the settings for the router are done via the Google Home app. Unlike traditional routers which may be confusing, the Nest WiFi Pro has a limited set of options including a speed test of your mesh connections, internet speed tests and configuring parental controls or a guest network. You can also set priority for devices for one, four, or eight hours to ensure they have enough bandwidth.

Nest WiFi Pro's Matter functionality (coming soon) means that it will connect and control all of your Matter devices, making your smart home easier to design, faster to set up, and more responsive and reliable. All of your Matter devices will work seamlessly with Google Home thanks to Nest WiFi Pro. It also includes a Thread border router to link your smart device's Thread mesh network to your WiFi network. Thread-enabled networks are faster, use less energy, and reach more locations throughout and around your home.

The Nest WiFi Pro is designed to be simple and requires minimal or even no knowledge about networks. The disadvantage is you have little control over your network and even simple features like being able to create separate 2.4-GHz, 5-GHz and 6-GHz networks or turn radios on or off aren’t possible.

On the flip side, WiFi issues can be frustrating and most people want a WiFi experience that equates to 'set it and forget it'. Nest WiFi Pro proactively scans for and diagnoses issues and can even fix common network problems on its own, so that you don't have to. It lets you know if a simple fix, like replacing a bad Ethernet cable, can improve your network's performance.

Performance

WiFi 6 includes many benefits including improved security through WPA3 (Wi-Fi Protected Access 3) and reduced battery drain of your devices, via TWT (Target Wake Time). 6E also has a couple of downsides including a shorter range and needing a direct line of sight to work — try and go through a wall and the signal will drop to one of the lower bands.

I own several devices that support WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E, but my home internet is capped at 500Mbps so I wasn’t able to test the system to its full potential. I used the Ethernet cable that came with the Nest WiFi Pro to connect the first device to my broadband router at the front of the house. I located the second unit in a bedroom upstairs and the third one in a back room to extend WiFi out to my small back garden. Both points showed a ‘Great Connection’ in the Google Home app and I was able to achieve close to maximum performance regardless of where I tested in my house or back garden.

I’ve been using the Nest WiFi Pro for the last two months and have seen it improve over time. I put this down to the ongoing maintenance and intelligence of the system optimising my network and connected devices.

I have found WiFi speeds are much better now in the areas that used to be slower thanks to the extra points and mesh network that ensures my devices are on the best channels

Verdict

The Nest Wifi Pro is a good choice who have no interest or need to mess around with settings on their router. There’s no complicated setup or advanced features that you can tweak, you just get excellent speeds, a bigger range and a WiFi network that looks after itself.

Google Nest WiFi Pro from €220 Google