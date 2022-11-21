Irish hotel booking software firm Avvio wins contract with Texas-based platform SHR 

In 2017, Avvio launched the world’s first AI powered booking engine, allora.ai which now provides technology to over 500 hotels around the world and drives over £400m (€462m) in transactions every year.
Avvio's technology can provide unique booking-to-check-in experiences for hotel guests.

Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 17:43
Cáit Caden

Irish hotel booking service Avvio has entered into a contract with US private equity backed Sceptre Hospitality Resources (SHR) to provide its technology to more independent hotels and chains worldwide.

Headquartered in Limerick and founded in 2002, Avvio has been a pioneer in hotel technology for 20 years.

“Like myself, SHR’s CEO Rod Jimenez is a long-time entrepreneur and understands success is built around over-delivering for your customers every single day,” said Avvio’s CEO Frank Reeves.

In 2017, Avvio launched the world’s first AI-powered booking engine, allora.ai which now provides technology to over 500 hotels around the world and drives over £400m (€462m) in transactions every year.

Its technology can provide unique booking-to-check-in experiences for hotel guests. Avvio has offices in Ireland, the UK and the US.

“Both businesses have innovation in their DNA and a real challenger mindset. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together,” said Mr Reeves.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHR is a platform that helps hotels with revenue-generation strategies and supports over 1500 independent, group, casino and long-stay hotels.

SHR also manages 6.6 million reservations, sells 19 million room nights and drives £2bn (€2.3bn) in revenue per year.

“Both SHR and Avvio are much-loved brands that are passionate about providing world-class revenue-generating technology solutions to independent and group hotels who want to deliver the best brand-led experience to their guests in the most profitable way,” said SHR’s CEO Rod Jimenez.

“SHR and Avvio have complementary global customer footprints, products and sales teams across North America and Europe, which will fuel scalable global growth backed by significant local knowledge and incredible customer support,” he said.

