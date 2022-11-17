New CEO of FTX condemns ‘complete failure’ of corporate control

(Alamy/PA)
Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 13:55
Michelle Chapman, Associated Press

The new chief executive of collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX says said he has never seen such a “complete failure” of corporate control.

John Ray III, in a filing with the US bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware, said there was a “complete absence of trustworthy financial information”.

“Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here,” he said.

“From compromised systems integrity and faulty regulatory oversight abroad, to the concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, this situation is unprecedented.”

Mr Ray, who oversaw Enron’s bankruptcy, was named chief executive of FTX less than a week ago when the company filed for bankruptcy protection and its CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned.

Amazon has already been axing some of its projects (Niall Carson/PA)

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

READ NOW

