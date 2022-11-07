Haylou PurFree BC01 bone conduction headphones: are not just for runners

I’ve seen more people wearing bone-conduction headphones when out and about and not just for things like running. The advantages are obvious for runners but there’s a lot to be said for comfort and an open sound. Also, not everyone likes in-ear buds or wearing large over-ear headphones.

Design and features

The PurFree BC01 is IP67 dust and water-resistant. Picture: Haylou.

The Haylou PurFree BC01 is designed for running and workouts and features IP67 water resistance with a soft rubber finish that makes them ideal for the great outdoors in all weather conditions.

In terms of design, they look like most bone-conducting headphones. It contains two ear hooks on top of your ears to keep them in place, two transducers that vibrate the cheekbones, and two compartments for the electronics behind the ears. Each side is then connected with a flexible band that wraps around the back of your head.

Unlike some bone-conduction headphones, the BC01s are not designed to be used for swimming. They’re at only 28g and the build quality is excellent.

the PurFree BC01 headphones are light weighing only 28g. Picture: Haylou.

You charge them with a proprietary cable that connects to two pogo pins on the right side of the headband. The cable is a little short for my liking and if you lose it, there isn’t an alternative way to charge the headphones. Just behind the charging pins are the volume up and down buttons. On the left side is a multi-function button that turns them on, controls playback and summons your voice assistant.

The PurFree BC01 feature a Qualcomm 3044 with AptX support and Bluetooth 5.2. Picture: Haylou.

The PurFree BC01 offer an aptX Hi-Fi and a more solid, quick connection thanks to the Qualcomm 3044 and Bluetooth 5.2 chips. The 360° sealed cavity, which utilises unique Haylou directional audio technology also helps to reduce sound leaking.

There are two mics on the left — one that picks up your voice and the other is used to reduce background sound. To answer an incoming call you have to press the multi-function button. Call quality is fine but not exceptional.

Controls

The PurFree BC01 use buttons rather than touch for controls. Picture: Haylou.

The buttons for volume work fine but can be a little difficult to find and use if you’re running. Also, the multi-function button requires good timing for double and triple presses for skipping tracks forward or back.

Sound quality

The Haylou PurFree BC01 have up to eight hours of battery life. Picture: Haylou.

You don’t buy bone-conduction headphones for their sound quality but the BC01 is the best I’ve heard to date. I do love the open soundstage and while they don’t get overly loud, there’s lots of clarity in the treble and mid-ranges. Where they lack is in the bass department. I found a great way to improve this is to wear a beanie hat pulled down over my ears. I know this isn’t always an ideal solution, especially on a hot day but during my testing, I found this a great way to improve the sound quality and stay warm.

Battery

I’m not a fan of any device that uses a propriety cable for charging but you do get up to eight hours. A quick 10 minutes will provide up to two hours and it takes around 90 minutes for a full charge from empty.

Verdict

The Haylou PurFree BC01 are so comfortable that you'd forget you're wearing them. Picture: Haylou.

The PurFree BC01 has a well-balanced sound and is ideal when out and about where you need to be around aware of your surroundings. I’ve enjoyed wearing them and unlike less expensive competitors, they don’t deliver a boomy, bass-heavy sound that causes ticklish sensations down cheekbones.

The PureFree BC01 is light and works great for running, exercise workouts or just walking. I also think those who find wearing headphones or in-ear buds uncomfortable for long periods may prefer something like the PurFree BC01s.

Haylou PurFree BC01 www.haylou.com