JBL Live Pro 2 — top-notch buds at an affordable price

The Live Pro 2 are the latest wireless earbuds from well-known audio brand JBL and offer a lot of the features you’d expect from top-of-the-range buds including True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with smart ambient features, improved battery life and 6 microphones for excellent voice call quality.

Design

JBL Live Pro 2. Picture: Noel Campion

The Live Pro 2 feature 11mm drivers in a ‘stick’ closed design with oval tubes that JBL says ensures better noise cancellation and enhanced audio quality.

The short stems have a flat chrome outer surface with a premium look. I’m a fan of buds with stems because it makes them easier to remove and put in your ears.

JBL Live Pro 2 has 11mm drivers. Picture: Noel Campion

The oval-shaped speaker grille has interchangeable ear tips with three different sizes to choose from in the box.

The case has three LED lights on the front that indicate battery and charging status. A glossy JBL logo is embossed on the lid while the rest of the case has a soft rubber finish that holds up well to greasy fingers and rough handling in pockets or bags.

Features and setup

JBL Live Pro 2 features Google Fast Pair. Picture: Noel Campion

The Live Pro 2 features Google Fast Pair tech, which means that when you open them near an Android device it will automatically appear on the screen and ask you if you want to pair it. You need Android 10 or above and have location services enabled. They also feature multipoint connections which means they can connect to the last two paired devices simultaneously. This could be your phone and a laptop or your phone and your car’s audio system.

JBL Live Pro 2 comes with wireless charging and up to 40 hours of battery life. Picture: Noel Campion

The Live Pro 2 can also connect to iOS devices including iPhone but you will have to pair it manually. I was able to swap audio between an iPhone and an Android phone seamlessly.

Battery life is an impressive 10 hours for the buds and up to 40 hours when you include the case. You can charge them with the included USB-C cable or wirelessly if you have a Qi-compatible charger.

Downloading the free JBL Headphones app will provide additional features. You can customise the touch controls for the left and right bud or toggle between ANC, Ambient Aware and Talk Thru modes. You can control the level of ambient sounds you can hear with a slider in Ambient Aware mode.

You can switch between audio and video modes - the latter ensures perfect lipsync when watching videos while the former enables the best sound quality. There’s a noticeable lag if you use audio mode to watch a video.

JBL Live Pro 2 features IPX5 waterproofing. Picture: Noel Campion

The app also features a 10-band fully customisable EQ feature with presets and a VoiceAware option that can control how much of your own voice you can hear during calls.

The earbuds fit comfortably and I never felt like they would fall out. They also come with an IPX5 certification so they’re water-resistant against sweat and light rain.

ANC and audio quality

JBL Live Pro 2 TWS. Picture: Noel Campion

I review many earbuds with ANC and the Live Pro 2 is one of the best I’ve tested. There’s a noticeable difference with ANC enabled. They were able to reduce the sound of my gaming PC fans at full speed to a hush, even when there wasn’t any audio playing.

While cycling, there’s a lot of wind noise but enabling ANC will reduce it to a minimum.

The Live Pro 2 buds sound fantastic with lots of deep bass. While I wouldn’t consider the audio quality technically excellent, they’re a lot of fun to listen to. I’ve really enjoyed the bass response and energy they provide albeit a pretty colour soundstage.

Verdict

The JBL Live Pro 2 are a worthy upgrade and packed with excellent features. The call quality is crystal clear with no background sound and battery life is among the best I’ve tested. These are for you if you want a pair of ANC earphones that sound great and are reasonably priced.

JBL Live Pro 2 €149