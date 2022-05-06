iStorage DatAshur SD keeps your data secure

In a world where our data has so much value, it has never been so important to keep it safe and secure. A company called iStorage create devices that hardware encrypts your data on military-grade devices to do just that. The DatAshur SD is one of their latest devices and I’ve been testing it over the last few weeks to see how easy it is to use and how well it works.

Design and features

DatAshur SD. Pic: Noel Campion

The DatAshur SD is a memory stick essentially. However, it features a built-in microSD card slot, so you’re not stuck with a fixed storage capacity. In fact, you can buy multiple microSD cards — 32/64/128/256/512GB — 1TB. The only catch is that you have to buy iStorage microSD cards as third-party cards won’t work in the DatAshur SD.

In terms of design, the DatAshur SD is stylish with a striking blue colour. The outer metal sleeve covers and protects the device that features a keypad with 12 small buttons that are used to unlock/protect and provide access to the microSD card. The sleeve also features an integrated chrome keyring holder which is an added benefit for those who want to keep the device with them at all times.

DatAshur SD. Pic: Noel Campion

Unlike standard memory sticks, the DatAshur SD features a USB-C connection and they also include a USB-C to USB-A adaptor in the box. The latter is a stubby little adaptor and I wasn’t confident using it while it was precariously connected to my laptop. Instead, I used my own USB-C to USB-A adaptor which has a short cable linking the two connectors together.

As long as the protective metal sleeve is in place, the device is fully IP68 dust and waterproof, meaning it can be submerged in 1.5m of water for up to 30 minutes, safely.

Setup and security

Setting up the DatAshur SD is relatively easy, but you’ll actually need to read the manual and carefully follow the setup guide. I’d also recommend storing the manual in a safe place along with the password/PIN you create.

You'll need to create at least a nine-digit PIN the first time you use it. The PIN can be made up of digits ranging from 0 to 9, and a shift key is added to allow users to add more combinations. The PINs created cannot contain repeating numbers or be in any order.

Security

DatAshur SD. Pic: Noel Campion

The DatAshur SD encrypts the microSD card using AES-XTS 256-bit hardware encryption so there’s no software required on the host device to access the information stored on the card.

You simply plug the DatAshur SD into a USB-C port, unlock it with your PIN and it should then show up on your desktop as a storage device. I was able to access the device on my MacBook Pro, PC, iPad and Android phone with no issues.

If your PC or Mac goes into sleep mode the device will automatically lock the drive. This can be a little annoying since it unmounts it and you have to unlock it again before you can use it but it ensures your data stays safe. It doesn’t lock automatically when connected to an Android device if the screen goes into sleep mode.

Another unique feature of our datAshur SD is the collaboration capabilities offered using the iStorage patented KeyWriter software. The KeyWriter software allows users to securely share data with one another by cloning the encryption key from the master datAshur SD to as many secondary devices as required.

So, for example, if you and your colleague have cloned your datAshur SD drives, you can both view data that has been stored/encrypted on the microSD cards as well as store data on the same microSD Cards.

Verdict

The DatAshur SD is incredible for what it does including keeping your data secure. The robustness of the device ensures you don’t have to worry about the device itself and the ease of use makes it a practical solution for those who may not be tech-savvy.

Ease of use is key to iStorage's technology that will keep your data secure in a device that is built to withstand some serious punishment.

If you’re not sure if you need a device like the DatAshur SD then you probably don’t, but for those who need to keep their sensitive or commercial data secure then it’s a great option.

DatAshur SD €94. DatAshur microSD cards from iStorage