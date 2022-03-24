Social media users report problems accessing Facebook and Instagram 

generic stock news instagram app social media technology business Picture: PA

Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 10:29
Steve Neville

Social media users have been reporting problems with both Facebook and Instagram this morning.

Some are also reporting issues with WhatsApp, with all three owned by Meta, Facebook's parent company.

According to Downdetector, a site that tracks interruptions to websites, there was a spike in reported outages on Facebook-owned services this morning.

As of 10am, around 2,000 people have reported outages on both Instagram and Facebook.

More than 600 have reported issues with WhatsApp on Downdetector.

Last year, the sites were down for several hours affecting all of Facebook's services.

It said at the time that the cause of the outage was a configuration change to the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between the company’s data centres, which had a cascading effect, bringing all Facebook services to a halt.

Facebook and Instagram have been contacted for comment.

