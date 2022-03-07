Rural villages build their own fibre broadband network

Rural villages build their own fibre broadband network

Broadband 4 Our Community project manager Jim O'Brien and volunteer Paul Walsh.

Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 17:45
Cáit Caden

Two communities have built their own high-speed fibre broadband network after feeling left behind by the National Broadband Plan.

Co Kilkenny villages Piltown and Fiddown created the network that will be supplied to 750 homes and businesses in a 3.4sq km area.

Businesses including Iverk Produce which is run by O’Shea Farms, one of the largest suppliers of fresh fruit and vegetables in Ireland, will now be using the 150MB broadband network.

“Since we were hooked up we haven’t dropped connection once and have found it 100% reliable. Quality broadband is critical for a business like ours that employs around 95 at O’Shea Farms and a further 60 in Iverk Produce,” said Kate Foley who works in the business.

In addition, those behind the initiative said hundreds of families who struggled with speeds of 1MB to 6MB will have access to the fibre power they need to work and study remotely.

The two villages involved in this project are among many others that are classified by an EU standard set years ago as having “adequate broadband”. Therefore, these communities were not included in the investment under the National Broadband Plan. However, greater pressure has been placed on the internet network in rural communities with the push for remote and hybrid working.

“Community development and ownership of future-proofed fibre to the premise networks should be as familiar as local ‘group water schemes’, of which there are many hundreds. Installing FTTP networks is not rocket science. In many ways, it’s easier than a group water scheme to install,” said Kilkenny Leader Partnership CEO Declan Rice.

The broadband network is community-owned and managed by Broadband for Our Community, a locally-based, not-for-profit company with a board of volunteers.

The project has received significant loan capital from local businesses as well and match-funding contribution from philanthropic partner, the Tomar Trust. The Kilkenny Leader Partnership, a rural development programme, also provided funding, technical support, and planning for the project.

Read More

National Broadband Plan 12 months behind schedule

More in this section

Facebook launches UK tool Russia blocks access to Facebook and Twitter for its 146 million citizens
Fitbit-Recall-Burns Fitbit recalls one million Ionic watches after burn injuries
Social media stock YouTube blocks access to RT and Sputnik across Europe
broadband#Rural AffairsvillagesOrganisation: National Brodband Plan
Social media apps

TikTok blocks new videos in Russia to avoid media crackdown

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices