Rural villages build their own fibre broadband network

Two communities have built their own high-speed fibre broadband network after feeling left behind by the National Broadband Plan.

Co Kilkenny villages Piltown and Fiddown created the network that will be supplied to 750 homes and businesses in a 3.4sq km area.

Businesses including Iverk Produce which is run by O’Shea Farms, one of the largest suppliers of fresh fruit and vegetables in Ireland, will now be using the 150MB broadband network.

“Since we were hooked up we haven’t dropped connection once and have found it 100% reliable. Quality broadband is critical for a business like ours that employs around 95 at O’Shea Farms and a further 60 in Iverk Produce,” said Kate Foley who works in the business.

In addition, those behind the initiative said hundreds of families who struggled with speeds of 1MB to 6MB will have access to the fibre power they need to work and study remotely.

The two villages involved in this project are among many others that are classified by an EU standard set years ago as having “adequate broadband”. Therefore, these communities were not included in the investment under the National Broadband Plan. However, greater pressure has been placed on the internet network in rural communities with the push for remote and hybrid working.

“Community development and ownership of future-proofed fibre to the premise networks should be as familiar as local ‘group water schemes’, of which there are many hundreds. Installing FTTP networks is not rocket science. In many ways, it’s easier than a group water scheme to install,” said Kilkenny Leader Partnership CEO Declan Rice.

The broadband network is community-owned and managed by Broadband for Our Community, a locally-based, not-for-profit company with a board of volunteers.

The project has received significant loan capital from local businesses as well and match-funding contribution from philanthropic partner, the Tomar Trust. The Kilkenny Leader Partnership, a rural development programme, also provided funding, technical support, and planning for the project.