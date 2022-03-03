Ezviz C8C outdoor security camera has you covered

Security has become paramount as we invest more in our homes in recent years and brands like Ezviz continue releasing high-tech cameras at affordable prices. The Ezviz C8C outdoor is a pan-and-tilt outdoor camera that rotates 352-degrees horizontally, has an 87-degree field of vision, and tilts up to 95 degrees for excellent coverage. The camera has an f/1.6 aperture lens, adaptive shutter, and 2.7 inch CMOS sensor that will capture up to 1902 x 1080-pixel resolution at 30fps, H.265/H.264 video and it can zoom up to 8x digital zoom on captured images.

Design, setup and features

EZVIZ C8C Wired Outdoor camera with secure subscription-based cloud storage option. Pic: Ezviz

The C8C is weatherproof with an IP65 rating and comes with everything you need including the screws, a waterproof mounting as well as wired connections for both power and ethernet — the latter is not PoE capable (Power over Ethernet). If you don’t want to use a network cable, you can use wifi instead, which makes for an easier install.

Before you can start using the C8C you’ll need to create a free Eziviz account using the app. Since I already have an account, adding the new camera was quick and easy. To create a new account you simply scan the QR code from the camera and then you’ll be walked through the rest of the process of getting the camera up and running online.

EZVIZ C8C Wired Outdoor camera with microSD local storage. Pic: Ezviz

The Ezviz app is intuitive to use and you can manage multiple cameras. You can use the app to view the video history of alerts, take a snapshot, do live recording and set the video quality.

Motion detection is an essential feature and you can create hot areas that support the alarm function. You can also set the camera to detect human shapes and with detection marking, target objects will be marked in the video. You can also choose whether or not to get notifications and establish a notification schedule for when you want alert detection to happen. You can also enable or disable the camera privacy mode, and set your active defence, which flashes the spotlight on and off when a person is detected.

EZVIZ C8C Wired Outdoor Pan and Tilt IP camera with IP65 weatherproofing. Pic: Ezviz

At night, infrared sensors can detect movement up to 30 metres and there are two fairly bright spotlights built into the camera to floodlight the field of view and perhaps discourage those who might be up to no good. When a human comes in the range of the camera, the infrared activate and show the video in black and white. Once a person gets close enough, the spotlights will then turn on, revealing full-colour video.

There are two storage options — a cloud-based subscription from Eziviz and or, local storage via a microSD card slot in the camera (up to 256GB). You get a free 30-day trial with your purchase if you want to give the cloud option a go or you can pay a once-off cost for a microSD card.

Microphones in the camera allow you to hear audio but you can’t have a two-way conversation.

Verdict

The Ezviz C8C is a well-rounded security camera for those who need the extra reach and flexibility a pan and tilt camera has to offer. The cloud subscription is comprehensive and secure but you also have the option to store video locally. You can use it indoors but the IP65 rating means it can be used in almost any environment.

Ezviz C8C Pan and Tilt outdoor camera B&Q €140