EKSA Air Joy Plus, a lightweight gaming set that's all about comfort

One of the most important and often overlooked features of a headset is comfort. I’ve been testing the EKSA Air Joy Plus, a lightweight gaming headset that’s compatible with PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, PC, Laptop, and Nintendo Switch. It also works on Android devices and iPads with a USB-C port and I even got it to work on an iPhone, although I had to use an extra dongle.

Design

EKSA Air Joy Plus ultralight wired headphones. Pic: EKSA

The Air Joy Plus is ultra-lightweight at only 204g and features a USB-C connection instead of a standard 3.5mm headphone jack. USB-C is common now on mobile devices and 3.5mm less so. You also get an extension cable with a USB-C female connection on one end and USB-A on the other for additional compatibility.

EKSA Air Joy Plus ultralight wired headphones. Pic: EKSA

On the right earcup is a mic mute button, a volume dial and the non-removable but adjustable mic arm. The earcups have soft faux leather with memory foam that’s really comfortable and on the outside are bright red glowing lights that look great but I wish there was a way of turning them off.

The headband also features the same faux leather and memory foam materials with a decent amount of adjustability. The earcups can be rotated inwards to make them easier to rest on your chest when not in use. The clamping force is just right with enough pressure to keep the headphones secure.

Multiple uses

EKSA Air Joy Plus ultralight wired headphones. Pic: EKSA

While I love the convenience of Bluetooth headphones, I don’t like having to keep them charged and switching between devices can be a pain. The ‘joy’ of the Air Joy Plus is there’s no battery to run out or hassles with connections. I tested it on everything from a Nintendo Switch to play games, my iPad to watch videos and play games as well as PlayStation, Xbox and Android tablets and phones.

I also used it on my PC for video calls and playing games. The mic features excellent noise reduction technology and I had no problem hearing others on my calls. EKSA says the dual microphones and the ENC noise reduction chip, effectively reduces 96% of ambient noise to improve call quality. All of the devices I tried worked without any problems.

Wired for sound

The Air Joy Plus feature 40mm magnetic drivers and 7.1 Virtual surround sound hardware. However, the latter only works on a PC once you download the sound driver from the official EKSA website.

The 7.1 surround sound effects allow you to accurately identify in-game enemy positions. It also expands the soundstage for a more expansive and immersive experience on PC. The Air Joy Plus are open-back headphones that produce a wide soundstage even without the PC sound drivers.

Verdict

The EKSA Air Joy Plus is super lightweight and comfortable. You won’t have to worry about charging or connection issues and it will work with a host of devices making it extremely versatile.

Available now and currently on a discount €32 (RRP €46) at EKSA