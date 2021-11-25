Nokia's return to the tablet market is a winner

Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia is well-known for making splendid phones but recently launched its first Android tablet and I’ve been testing it for the last few weeks.

Design

Nokia T20. Pic: Noel Campion.

The T20 is an inexpensive tablet boasting a large 10.4-inch display with a 2k resolution of 2000 x 1200px. It is created in the same Scandinavian design philosophy as Nokia phones, with a simple and pure design. Nokia says the surface finish is chosen from the start with the simplicity of use in mind.

While the display has large bezels I do like they are uniform all the way around. The back has a matte finish and in the top right corner is the rear 8MP camera and flash. In the centre of the front bezel is the selfie 5MP camera.

There’s no fingerprint sensor but the face unlock works well. The T20 is available with or without cellular and there’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack. For a budget tablet, it’s impressive to see stereo speakers on the left and right edges that makes watching moves more immersive although.

The 8,2000mAh battery is very impressive with up to 15-hours of use possible for surfing the web or up to 10-hours of video playback.

Display

The screen looks sharp and is bright but lacks the same levels of contrast, colour vibrance you’d expect from more expensive LCD based tablets. The off-screen viewing angles are also not great with shifts in brightness and colour.

For a device in this price category, it’s one of the best I’ve seen and excellent for games, YouTube videos or watching the latest TV series on your favourite streaming platform.

Performance

The T20 uses a Unisoc T610 CPU with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of memory with the option to upgrade the latter via a microSD card. Overall, performance is better than I was expecting and I only experienced the occasional lag.

Cameras

Nokia T20 rear camera and flash. Pic: Noel Campion.

The rear camera is pretty awful in low light and only average in good light but it’s fine for the occasional document scan or quick snap. The front camera is capable of video up to 1080p but again, in low light, it suffers big time with noise and soft details. You do get dual mics which are excellent and in good light, the image quality for video calls is more than acceptable.

Some space for the kids

Nokia includes Google Kids Space, which is a trusted kids mode for children to explore apps, books and videos to nurture their inquisitive minds. Google Kids Space works in parallel with your child’s Google Account, which parents can help manage with Family Link parental controls.

It’s good to see the T20 come with a blue light certification which means it’s not only kind to your pocket but also to your eyes.

Software

The T20 comes with two years of OS upgrades, along with three years of monthly security updates to help protect against the latest threats for some additional peace of mind.

Verdict

The Nokia T20 is is a basic tablet and lacks the premium features like an OLED screen or a super-fast processor, but it does deliver an excellent Android experience with a nice large screen, decent stereo speakers and a headphone jack at a price that’s hard to beat.

The Nokia T20 €229 for the wifi version and €259 for the LTE version. See Nokia for more.