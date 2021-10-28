30-watt Tronsmart Studio Bluetooth speaker packs a punch 

Small portable wireless speakers have never been so popular.

They offer lots of flexibility since you can bring them with you anywhere and sound quality has improved so much now that they’ve replaced more expensive home HiFi setups for many.

Design

I’ve been testing the Tronsmart Studio for the last while and it is a small and compact Bluetooth speaker measuring 206.5 x 70 x 58mm and weighing 961g. It has a large rubber base that makes it sit securely on any surface. The design and size remind me of the Bose Soundlink Mini.

The top of the speaker is a rectangular area of rubber that contains all of the control buttons. The top row has the volume down, pause/play and volume up. The bottom row has the power, Bluetooth, broadcast and an EQ switcher button. The buttons are a little hard to press and it’s difficult to see the embossed symbols unless you have lots of light or light that can cast a shadow to make them easier to see. I don’t know why these were not properly marked to make it easier to identify.

Around the back, you’ll find a USB-C port for charging, a 3.5mm AUX and a microSD card slot for playing music files directly from a micro SD card.

The front and back have a fine metal speaker grille and a hardened aluminium chassis with a black matte finish.

Features

The Studio has quad passive radiators, two tweeters and a woofer in the middle designed to work together for up to 30-watts of power.

Bluetooth 5.0 ensures a fast and solid connection and while there’s no support for aptX you do get AAC and SBC audio codec support.

Tronsmart claims that you should be able to get up to 15-hours of playtime at 50% volume. Playing music at more than that will result in a much shorter runtime but it’s still pretty good considering the power and volume the relatively small unit is able to pump out.

The Studio uses a system Tronsmart calls TuneConn pairing technology to link two or more speakers together. In fact, they say you can link up to 100 Studios together but unfortunately, there’s no way you can create a stereo pair which I think would be more practical. That said, I did link two of them and they sync together well to fill a big room or large open space with a big thumping sound.

The EQ switch button is a little strange in that it will switch between the default EQ profile and Sound Pulse but not any of the other six EQ presets. I found Sound Pulse the best of all the presets and left it on for most of my testing. Unfortunately, there’s no way in the Tronsmart app to create a custom preset which would have been nice.

The default EQ setting didn’t impress me but once I turned on the Sound Pulse EQ the Studio came to life. I also liked the 3D EQ preset for certain genres including classical for its more open soundstage.

The sound signature is well balanced with clean detail in the mids and highs. The bass is powerful but can feel a little boomy on some tracks but sounded good on tracks with a lot of bass.

Verdict

The Tronsmart Studio is an excellent Bluetooth speaker that punches way above its price range. If you’re looking for a lot of bang for your euro, it’s well worth checking out.

Available from Amazon.co.uk €65