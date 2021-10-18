Facebook to hire 10,000 workers in EU to build ‘the metaverse’

The high-skilled workers will help build 'the metaverse', a futuristic notion for connecting people online that encompasses augmented and virtual reality.
Facebook to hire 10,000 workers in EU to build ‘the metaverse’

Facebook is hiring workers in the EU to build ‘the metaverse’ (Niall Carson/PA)

Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 07:21
Associated Press Reporter

Facebook has said it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform.

The company said in a blog post on Sunday that the high-skilled workers will help build “the metaverse”, a futuristic notion for connecting people online that encompasses augmented and virtual reality.

Facebook executives have been touting the metaverse as the next big thing after the mobile internet as they also contend with controversies such as the testimony of a whistleblowing former employee and concerns about how the company handles vaccine-related and political misinformation on its platform.

Facebook has come under fire over hate speech on the platform (Richard Drew/AP)

In a separate blog post on Sunday, the company defended its approach to combatting hate speech, in response to a Wall Street Journal article that examined the company’s inability to detect and remove hateful and excessively violent posts.

Read More

Child safety groups call on Facebook to be more transparent

More in this section

WhatsApp launches end-to-end encrypted chat back-ups WhatsApp launches end-to-end encrypted chat back-ups
Facebook outage Facebook whistleblower’s claims to be checked to see if tech giant broke UK law
Technology stock Apple warns allowing app sideloading would ‘cripple’ security measures
FacebookDigitalPlace: International
Social media stock

Child safety groups call on Facebook to be more transparent

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices