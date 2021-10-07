Gamesir X2 Lightning — Nintendo Switch-like controller for iPhone

Mobile gaming is something I’ve always loved but I’ve never been a fan of the on-screen controls in a lot of games. Certain games work well on mobile because they only require simple taps or the use of the built-in gyros for movement.

My favourite games are platform and first-person shooters and these are not as much fun without a controller. This is why I love the Nintendo Switch and prefer using it over mobile for gaming, exclusive games aside.

Over the last few weeks, I’ve been testing the Gamesir X2 Lightning which is designed for iPhone users. The X2 controller is also available in USB-C and Bluetooth versions.

Design

iPhone 11 Pro max in the Gamesir X2. Photo: Noel Campion.

There’s no denying that the Gamesir X2 has borrowed much of its button and joystick layout design from the Nintendo Switch and this is a good thing. The main body of the X2 is white with black buttons, shoulder triggers and the only colour is red and blue on the ball of the left and right joysticks respectively.

The X2 features a rubber base in the middle where the iPhone will sit with adjustable sides that can accommodate anything from the iPhone SE all the way up to the Pro Max.

There are two analogue sticks, a direction pad, four (Y, X, A, B) buttons, a pair of R1/R1 and L1/L2 shoulder trigger buttons and four other custom buttons.

Streaming games from PC to iPhone using Steam Link works well with the X2. Photo: Noel Campion.

Around the back are black rubber grips on each side, plus you get a pass-through charging port so no worries about running out of battery for those long gaming sessions.

The X2 comes with a really nice red and black, dual-zip carry case that protects the controller from damage and looks good while doing it.

I tried several iPhones in the X2 cradle and the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro stuck up a little on the right side thanks to their respective camera bumps — the iPhone 11 Pro Max sits perfectly flush with the sides as does the iPhone 12 Pro. It’s also worth noting that I didn’t have to remove the phone case and inserting each phone was painless thanks to the flexibility of the sides and the way the lightning connector can pivot as you insert it into the lightning port at an angle.

Controls

Gamesir X2 Lightning controller for iPhone. Photo: Noel Campion.

The buttons, triggers and analogue sticks all feel sturdy and robust. The buttons have a nice clicky and tactile response to them and the joysticks have rubber on the top for grip but you also get four optional rubber covers that increase the surface area and improve grip even further.

The X2 supports iOS 13 and above but only games in landscape mode, so no Mario Run.

The X2 feels great in the hands but the right thumbstick is too low down. I found I had to stretch my thumb down to reach it or allow the middle of my thumb to rest on it which wasn’t ideal. To be fair, this is similar to the Switch and your mileage may vary.

Game support

Games like Mario Kart Tour are not usable with the X2 controller. Photo: Noel Campion.

Unfortunately, not all games will work properly or at all on the X2. This is a common issue with all game controllers for iOS. Racing and first-person shooters that work provide an enhanced gaming experience. One of my favourite games Call of Duty work flawlessly with the X2. What’s frustrating are games that only half work. Games like PUBG Mobile could only use the right analogue stick while others only half work and still require touch-screen inputs, especially while navigating the UI.

Many Apple Arcade titles work well but there are a number of titles in Apple's catalogue that do not support MFi (Made for iPhone/iPod/iPad).

Where I had the most success is streaming my PC games using Steam Link remote play. All of the titles I tested worked flawlessly using the X2. Other cloud-based gaming services supported include PlayStation Remote Play, Xbox Game Pass and Google Stadia.

Verdict

The sad reality is that the iOS gaming ecosystem is not as well suited to gaming controllers as it should be at this stage despite the best efforts of companies like Gamesir. There are lots of excellent titles on Apple Arcade and on the App Store but game controller support is very hit or miss. If you really want a controller for your iPhone and like the idea of having a Switch-like setup then the Gamesir X2 Lightning is one of the best out there.