MTU secures funding to simulate cybersecurity attacks

Munster Technological University (MTU) has received €250,000 in funding for a mobile Cyber Range which will allow the simulation of cybersecurity attacks to test the resilience of IT networks for business and industry clients and help train their cybersecurity personnel.

The funding was granted to MTU's Nimbus Research Centre at its Bishopstown, Cork campus. It will provide the centre with critical extra capability, unique in Ireland, to offer on-site cybersecurity testing for Operational Technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) networks deployed on physical assets such as monitoring and control systems in the manufacturing and process industries.