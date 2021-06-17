Dyson Hot + Cold air purifier helps you rest easy

The Dyson Hot + Cold Formaldehyde air purifier has sensing technology that can filter particles as tiny as 0.1 micros as well as destroy dangerous VOCs including formaldehyde.

Filtration and trapping particles

Formaldehyde is a colourless gas pollutant, released by furniture and wooden products containing formaldehyde-based resins like plywood and fibreboard, and insulating materials as well as common household products such as glues, permanent press fabrics, paints and coatings, lacquers and finishes.

Formaldehyde can be found in nail polishes, nail hardeners, eyelash glues, hair gels, soaps, makeup, shampoos, lotions, and deodorants, among other products.

Obviously, it’s best to avoid such products in the first place where possible. However, such vigilance isn’t always feasible or practical so it can be reassuring to know a product like the Dyson has you covered for all eventualities — know or unknown.

Dyson says their solid-state formaldehyde sensors works alongside their unique algorithm to precisely monitor formaldehyde levels — intelligently ignoring other gases which are detected by a dedicated VOC sensor.

Dyson engineers have ingeniously re-engineered the device airflow routes to achieve fully-sealed HEPA 13-grade filtration, ensuring not only no air bypasses the filter, but also any potential leak points at which contaminated air might enter the airflow are eliminated. This means that Dyson’s latest purifiers eliminate 99.95% of pollutants as small as 0.1 microns.

Design

Dyson’s air purifiers are world-renowned for their blade-less innovative and class-leading design aesthetics. The Hot + Cold air purifier with formaldehyde sensing and capture has the same design as the previous models but features a white top half for the airflow section and gold for the bottom half where all the filters reside.

It comes with two filters that you have to install prior to use which only takes a few minutes. The supplied remote is small and features a matching gold colour. The front of the device has a small colour screen that can display the different operational modes and other information including air quality graphs.

Energy consumption on hot and cold

The Dyson air purifier can operate as both a fan to cool things down or as a heater. It works well as a fan thanks to Dyson’s bladeless technology which makes it good for those with small children who like to stick small objects in places where they don’t belong.

There’s no active cooling like you’d find in an air conditioning unit but when pointed in the right direction I found it incredibly effective on those hot summer days we were treated to recently.

Impressively, even at maximum fan speed, which ranges from 1 to 10, the current draw was only 24 watts. At full tilt, the air purifier does get a little loud which I measure at up to 60 dBa. I rarely required the maximum fan speed.

Unfortunately, I used the heating feature more than the cooling. It works fast in getting the temperature of a typical room up to a set heat of between 1 and 37-degree celsius. It will automatically cut in and out to maintain that set temperature.

Motion

In any mode, you can set the airflow to push out the front or back as well as rotate the device in 45, 90, 180 and even 350-degrees of motion. This can be done via the dedicated remote or in the free Dyson Link app available for iOS and Android. The body of the air purifier can also be tilted back and forth on its base.

Control and performance

There are two methods of controlling the device; the supplied remote control and the free Dyson Link app. The app is beautifully designed and easy to use with a simple layout and intuitive controls.

The main screen displays the outside air quality based on your location as well as the indoor air quality based on the sensors built into the device.

Dyson Link app.

You can see graphs of the overall air quality, PM 2.5 (particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns which include smoke, industrial emissions and burning candles), PM10 (particulate matter smaller than 10 microns which include pollen and other allergens), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), nitrogen dioxide and oxidising gases (NO2), HCHO, temperature, humidity and finally, formaldehyde (HCHO). You can only see a graphic for each day over a one week period.

Thankfully, during my time of testing, my HCHO levels were always in the green zone although the Dyson did detect minor quantities.

In general, I left the Dyson in auto mode which keeps the fans at a minimum fan speed. This is quite enough not to be bothersome in a bedroom and the airflow is still enough to continually cleanse a room of particles.

The biggest test for any air purifier is when you place it in a kitchen while you cook. The Dyson in auto mode automatically monitors air quality and as soon as you start cooking, it will detect all the harmful elements in the air and go into overdrive to improve air quality.

I could see the levels of PM2.5, PM10 and HCHO rise quickly but within a few minutes, the levels came back to normal levels.

The Dyson air purifier is also compatible with Google Home, Alexa and Siri. When you enable this feature you can use your voice to turn on/off the air purifier, change the fan speed, change the oscillating mode, turn on/off night mode and heat mode.

Dyson Hot + Cold formaldehyde air purifier in night mode.

A special night mode monitors and purifies using its quiet settings, with a dimmed display. This is particularly convenient during bedtime for those who don’t like noise or lights disturbing their sleep. I really liked using the Dryson in the bedroom to keep the air fresh. If you’re like me and don’t like leaving a window open while you sleep due to drafts the Dyson makes a lot of sense.

Verdict

The Dyson Hot + Cold Formaldehyde is expensive and yet offers excellent value for money when you factor in all of its features and easy-to-use technology. The myriad of built-in sensors are very sensitive and you can see exactly how good your air quality is at any time either in the app or via the small colour display on the front of the device. It’s a small and compact device that looks like a piece of modern sculpture that will enhance any living space you put it in.

Dyson.ie €649