Google unveils paid Gmail upgrade for small businesses 

Google unveils paid Gmail upgrade for small businesses 

Workspace Individual will launch soon in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Japan. File photo: Gareth Fuller/PA

Mon, 14 Jun, 2021 - 11:58
Paresh Dave

Google has unveiled an option for small businesses in a a number of countries to upgrade their Gmail accounts for greater calendaring, video chat and email newsletter functionalities.

Google Workspace Individual, which starts at $7.99 (€6.60) monthly in the US including a temporary $2 discount, adds to the company's expanding efforts to have users subscribe to some of its services such as YouTube and Google Photos.  

Subscription sales could help Google grow revenue beyond advertising. The small-business offering compares with existing plans aimed at larger organisations that have their own websites to use in email addresses. 

Javier Soltero, vice president for Google Workspace, told reporters his unit had been informally saving photos of business cards or work vehicles mentioning an "@Gmail.com" address to "remind ourselves of the sheer number of people using our consumer products to run their businesses".

Those that upgrade for appointment booking, newsletter production and other tools should be able to provide a more professional experience to clients, he said. 

Workspace Individual will launch soon in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Japan. 

Read More

Google promises not to harm rivals with new proposals for Chrome browser

Reuters

More in this section

Google legal action Google promises not to harm rivals with new proposals for Chrome browser
Personal data theft 'Single unnamed user updating settings' caused widespread website outages on Tuesday, firm says
Technology Stock Q&A: What is Fastly and how did it cause today's global internet outage?
emailgmailtechnologyorganisation: google
WhatsApp rail options

WhatsApp launches ad campaign to promote benefits of end-to-end encryption

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices