Nest Hub second generation a step up from original

I’m a fan of smart speakers with a display for all sorts of reasons including simple things like turning on the lights or displaying the time but the second generation of Nest Hub from Google can now track your sleep and so much more.

Design and display

The new Nest Hub has the same styling as the original but is marginally taller thanks to the larger base. The 7-inch LCD screen is the same and looks just as crisp and sharp for reading text. The glass on the front of the screen now extends all the way out to the edges so you don’t feel the ridges like you do when you swipe on the original. The edgeless glass front also makes it easier to clean.

I love the display when used as a photo frame where I can view all my favourite photos. Of course, this will only work with Google Photos which has its benefits including the ability to ask Google to show you photos based on a name, location, or time for example.

Around the back are the mic mute slider and volume up/down rocker. Unlike the Echo Show, there’s no camera which is great for those who value their privacy but also means no video calling.

The screen still appears bright enough for whatever content you’re viewing on it, but it can also dim to the point that it won't light up a dark room at night while still allowing you to read the time.

New tech

Inside the new Nest Hub is a beefed-up speaker that Google says has 50% more bass and when I compare them side-by-side, I can hear the difference. That said, I wouldn’t say the sound quality is as good as the Google Nest smart speaker.

The Soli Motion Sense technology first seen in the Google Pixel 4 is now present in the new Nest Hub. This means you can play or pause a song or video, snooze an alarm and stop a timer by tapping the air in front of the display.

Sleep sensing

The biggest addition to the new Nest Hub is sleep and wellness tracking. This uses Google’s Soli technology along with microphones to detect your breathing, movements, coughing and even snoring. Other sensors, including temperature and light sensors, detect environmental changes in your room too.

By default, sleep sensing is turned off. When you enable it you have to go through certain steps to calibrate it to your specific environment. The process requires that you place the Nest Hub directly in line with your bed and the display has to be facing the person you want to track. This means it can only track one person.

Soli is like a mini-radar that can detect millimetre movements and offer daily summaries and suggestions about the quality of your sleep on the display or in the Google Fit app for iOS and Android.

After using sleep sensing for a few weeks and comparing it to my smartwatch, I discovered that it provides a decent ballpark but doesn't go into the same level of detail. However, my smartwatch doesn’t track snoring or coughing plus, it’s a great way to track your sleep if you don’t like wearing a watch while you sleep.

I’m sure that over time the technology will develop and improve but right now, it’s a nice to have rather than an essential feature for most people.

Verdict

The Google Nest Hub second generation improves on the original. The sleep sensing feature won’t be for everyone but the extra oomph from the speakers, improved Google response time and Air gestures are welcome improvements.

Available now in four colours (chalk, charcoal, mist and sand) €99.99.