Boost your party to the max with JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker

With the arrival of summer and the lifting of restrictions, we can all start planning our outdoor activities and gatherings. No get-together is complete without music, and I've been putting the JBL Charge 5, a portable Bluetooth speaker, to the test in preparation for those long summer nights.

Design

The Charge 5 has a contemporary design with a large JBL logo in the centre. That might sound like a negative but I rather like the way it looks. The logo is raised in black with orange bezels (my review unit was the black version).

This is a trendy and striking feature that looks like it’s being lit from behind. Just below the logo is a vertical light strip that lights up when you turn on the speaker and acts as a battery level indicator. It only stays on for about 30 seconds but is a nice and practical touch in terms of design and function.

Although the Charge 5 is a round shape it does have a flat base with 10 diagonal rubber feet. The means it has a stable platform that won’t easily slip or slide.

Around the back is a USB-C charging port with an orange middle piece which ties in with the rest of the design aesthetic. Beside it is a fat rubber flap that protects a USB-A port that can be used to charge other devices — assuming you have a cable with you — a USB-A to USB-C cable does come in the box. This acts as an emergency power bank which could be a massive lifesaver considering where you might use this speaker.

On the top are the volume + and - buttons, play/pause and a dedicated JBL PartyBoost button which will allow you to pair other PartyBoost compatible speakers together to really ramp up the volume and further expand the sound. The power and Bluetooth buttons are in the middle and light up when switched on.

Features, speakers and performance

The Charge 5 features Bluetooth 5.1 for ultra-low power consumption and solid connectivity. Pairing and connecting is almost instant.

JBL has upgraded the Charge 5’s ‘Original Pro Sound’, utilising a newly optimised long-excursion driver, a new separate tweeter and dual JBL bass radiators that deliver an impressively rich and clear audio performance.

The Charge 5 is seriously rugged and can take a beating thanks to IP67 waterproof and dustproof standards. Just like most phones these days, you can, in theory, submerge it in up to a metre of water for 30 minutes without ill effect.

Performance is excellent from the 7,500 mAh battery which is rated for 20 hours from a single charge. Of course, this will be less if you use the power bank feature and use high volumes.

With the JBL Portable app, up to 100 PartyBoost compatible speakers can be linked together in party mode. You can also link two PartyBoost speakers together for a stereo pair. The app does little else except update the Charge 5 firmware, show the battery charge state and turn on or off audio feedback sounds.

Sound quality

The Charge 5 shines in two areas: loudness and bass. It prefers to be played at high volumes despite its relatively small size and light weight . At an indoor or outdoor party, turn up the volume and impress your friends. At lower volumes, the Charge 5 is less impressive, but it still sounds great — it begs to be the life and soul of the party. The sound signature is bright and balanced with lots of power that doesn't distort even at full volume.

Verdict

The JBL Charge 5 is a rugged portable speaker that fits comfortably into a rucksack. It will accompany you everywhere you go and bring any atmosphere to life without the risk of being damaged. The volume and bass are impressive, and the battery will last you until the early hours of the morning.

