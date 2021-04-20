National Space Centre speed upgrade for low earth orbit communications

The National Space Centre (NSC) in east Cork has successfully upgraded its internet connection speeds as the first step in a major backbone upgrade focused on Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

The €24m Elfordstown location is Europe’s most westerly teleport and Ireland’s only commercial ground station. It provides commercial broadcast services, ground control support for satellites and spacecraft, academic research partnerships, and space industry consulting. The NSC’s co-located Space Campus is also home to more than a dozen Irish space start-ups and EU-headquartered space enterprises.