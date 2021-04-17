Twitter confirms outage and says users will ‘be back on timeline soon’

Users around the world have been reporting issues accessing and using their accounts
Twitter has confirmed some users may be experiencing an outage on its platform.

Sat, 17 Apr, 2021 - 18:55
Benjamin Cooper, PA

Twitter has confirmed some users may be experiencing an outage on its platform.

In a statement, Twitter Support said: “Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon.”

Users around the world have been reporting issues accessing and using their accounts.

The outage follows a tumultuous start to the year in which the company permanently suspended then-US president Donald Trump’s account and expanded its use of warning labels to target misleading posts about coronavirus vaccines.

