Twitter confirms outage and says users will ‘be back on timeline soon’

Twitter has confirmed some users may be experiencing an outage on its platform.
In a statement, Twitter Support said: “Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon.”
Users around the world have been reporting issues accessing and using their accounts.
The outage follows a tumultuous start to the year in which the company permanently suspended then-US president Donald Trump’s account and expanded its use of warning labels to target misleading posts about coronavirus vaccines.