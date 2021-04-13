Siri ‘lets slip date of next Apple event’

Apple’s virtual assistant Siri appears to have revealed the date of the tech giant’s next event, before any official announcement from the company, it has been reported.
Asking the voice assistant when the next live event is triggered a response that a “special event” will take place at the company’s California headquarters on Tuesday April 20.
Siri’s reply, which was also displayed on-screen, was: “The special event is on Tuesday, April 20th, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com.”
The response was first reported by the US website MacRumors but appears to have since been corrected by Apple, with Siri now directing people to the company’s website for event news and no longer mentioning a date.
There have been reports that an Apple spring event was in the works, with suggestions the hardware giant may be ready to unveil a new iPad Pro and other new accessories.
However, Apple’s website does not have any information about any such event, and the company has not commented on Siri’s claims.
Any event would be likely to be staged virtually amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with Apple having already announced its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June will take place remotely for the second consecutive year.