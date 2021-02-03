Tyndall National Institute to create 50 jobs with new lab in Dublin

Tyndall National Institute will create 50 new research jobs by 2025 with the opening of its first research facility outside of Cork.

The new laboratory in Dublin, which has been set up remotely due to Covid-19 restrictions, will host a wireless communications team who will focus on future deep technologies including Future RF, Future Access, Future Protocols, Future AI, and Future Quantum.

The announcement comes one year on from the launch of the ambitious Tyndall 2025 plan, which aims to double the size and impact of the national ICT research institute.

The Wireless Communications Research Laboratory will be headed up by Dr Holger Claussen, along with Dr Lester Ho and Dr Senad Bulja. All three are former researchers with the prestigious Nokia Bell Labs Ireland, where they created the foundations for many of Nokia’s next generation products and pioneered Small Cell Networks, now a $6.7bn/a market.

The team will initially be based at CONNECT – the world-leading Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Future Networks and Communications, hosted at Trinity College Dublin.

Tyndall say the resulting innovations will enable ultra-flexible, ultra-fast, and ultra-reliable low latency communication for next generation IoT communications, Wi-Fi, 5G, 6G and beyond, “helping industry partners to innovate and create high value start-ups with global impact.”

CEO of Tyndall National Institute, Professor William Scanlon said the new location and team will help Tyndall realise its 2025 strategy for "research excellence and ambitious growth."

“Building on such high calibre international talent will ensure that Ireland becomes a leader in the future of communications innovation."

Dr Claussen and his team will be instrumental in developing ground-breaking wireless technologies and will allow Ireland to take the lead in solving the fundamental problems in wireless communications across many domains such as industry 4.0 machine-communications, virtual and augmented reality, and mobile broadband.”

Head of the newly formed Wireless Communications Laboratory Dr Holger Claussen said, “My team and I are excited to continue with our innovative work in shaping the future of wireless networks to enable exponential growth in mobile data traffic and reliable low latency communications on behalf of Tyndall and Ireland."

Prof. Dan Kilper, Director of the CONNECT Centre at Trinity College Dublin, said he looks forward to collaborating closely with the researchers at Tyndall’s Dublin lab.

"The team’s expertise in wireless communications is an ideal complement to our own ground-breaking work in this field. CONNECT has excellent relationships with dozens of companies working in this space, and we look forward to leveraging the industry experience of Dr Claussen and his team as we explore new partnerships to develop innovative solutions for future networks."