Xiaomi reveals gadget that can charge a smartphone through the air

Xiaomi reveals gadget that can charge a smartphone through the air

Developers say its Mi Air Charge Technology can charge remotely within a radius of several metres (Xiaomi/PA)

Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 22:06
Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

Charging a smartphone through the air may sound like science fiction but it could be closer to reality.

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has unveiled such a gadget, which would mean no more wires or wireless stands to power up devices.

It is still early days but the firm said their Mi Air Charge Technology is currently able to provide five watts remotely within a radius of several metres.

Multiple devices can be charged at the same time and physical obstacles do not reduce the technology’s ability.

For now, Mi Air Charge will only work with smartphones that come with a special set of mini antennas made by Xiaomi built in, meaning other handset makers would have to adopt it for their customers to take advantage.

The transmitter is packed with 144 antennas that are able to work out the location of a device and then uses a technique called beam-forming to transmit “millimetre-wide waves” which charge the phone.

Xiaomi has not given a release date or any indication whether it intends to make Mi Air Charge available to the public at all in the future, so the technology could still be a way off from reaching the market.

Read More

New Echo Dot works a charm for those with time on their hands

More in this section

Dating app Bumble bans body-shaming Dating app Bumble bans body-shaming
Apple iPhone 12 Pro release Apple posts big quarter after fast sales start for iPhone 12
Facebook stock Facebook sees earnings soar but forecasts challenges ahead
chargingpa-sourceplace: uk
Xiaomi reveals gadget that can charge a smartphone through the air

Apple publishes online guide to help users understand how data tracked

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices