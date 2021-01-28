Trust your instincts: Getting your metal up for gaming in 2021

There’s a perception in the gaming community that a gaming keyboard has to be mechanical to be good or that a membrane or hybrid style keyboard can’t be any good for gaming. This simply isn’t true. You can get good membrane keyboards and really bad mechanical keyboards. You can also pay way more than you need to based on features when all it should come down to is a personal preference. You should never buy an expensive keyboard based on a review alone without actually trying it first.

Design

I’ve been testing the Trust GXT 856 Torac metal gaming keyboard, which is built to last despite its affordable price tag. It can be used on consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One, as well as PCs.

The keyboard has a metal top plate that extends out past the keyboard base on all sides. This provides a sturdy-feeling when typing and extra protection from accidental damage.

Lighting

The keys are back-illuminated in a rainbow colour spread from green on the left to blue on the right. This looks pretty cool, but it isn’t configurable, so you can’t change individual key colours or customise illumination effects as such. There are three levels of brightness and a breathe mode, which smoothly adjusts the brightness back and forth. You do this via special key combinations.

The font size and weight make it easy to see the white letters, numbers and symbols against the black keys.

Keyboard

The GXT 856 uses membrane keys with a soft touch but decent key travel. These are quieter than even the quietest of mechanical keys but audible enough to offer some feedback.

There just enough force required to make this a satisfying keyboard for gaming, while not having too much travel or force to make it uncomfortable for long typing sessions.

There are 12 programmable media keys as well as a game-mode option which locks the Windows key to ensure you don’t accidentally switch to the desktop during an intense gaming session. The keyboard also features anti-ghosting with support for up to eight keys which can be pressed simultaneously.

Verdict

The Trust GXT 856 Torac metal gaming keyboard is a no-brainer for those who don’t care about RGB lighting or mechanical keys or want a keyboard that’s good for casual gaming and office work. It looks the business but won’t cost you the earth.

Available from Argos €41.99