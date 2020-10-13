Dating app Bumble adds emoji reactions

Users of dating app Bumble can now send emoji reactions in response to specific parts of someone’s profile and to start conversations on the platform.

The new feature enables users to react with an emoji to different aspects of a profile, but will only be shared after the two people match on the app.

For heterosexual matches on the platform, Bumble puts women in control of the conversation, requiring them to initiate contact before a man is able to respond – and the new emoji feature will now also become a way to begin an interaction, Bumble confirmed.

For same-sex matches, either person can make the first move, including using an emoji.

Nine emoji options will be available to Bumble members to use for their reactions, with the new feature launching on Bumble Date in the UK, US and Canada.

The colourful icons have become increasingly popular in recent years as a form of both conversation and expression, and a number of social networking platforms have previously introduced emoji reactions as a way of quickly interacting with posts.

Jemma Ahmed, head of insights at Bumble said: “So many emotions can be communicated through an emoji – whether it’s love and attraction or humour and silliness. Across our digital communications at large, emojis are part of our new normal.

“We know that emojis play a big role in how people flirt today and we wanted to make it easier for our community to use this shared language.

“With so many of us at home, starting relationships online, we hope this new feature will make it a little easier to make the first move.”