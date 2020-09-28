Three Ireland launches its 5G network for prepay and bill pay customers

Mobile company will have 35% coverage of population
Three Ireland launches its 5G network for prepay and bill pay customers

Three started their 5G rollout with Ericsson last year.

Monday, September 28, 2020 - 08:09 AM
Alan Healy

Three has becomes the latest mobile tech firm to launch its 5G network in Ireland.

The company said their 5G service is available in every county and will have 35% population coverage, adding further sites in early 2021.

Three started their 5G rollout with Ericsson last year, building the network in rural and urban areas. The service is available to both prepay and bill pay customers on a variety of Samsung and Huawei phones.

David Hennessy, CTO, Three Ireland said: "Today we have 315 sites across the country offering 35% population coverage and in 2021 we expect to increase the number of sites by 500 up to 800 in total, further enhancing the network."

"In utilising both our high capacity 3.7 GHz, along with repurposing some of our existing 4G spectrum for 5G, customers can see speeds of up to 1 Gbps. In the coming months we will continue to invest and build our network with Ericsson, broadening the reach and speeds of 5G across the country.”

Read More

World’s first hydrogen-fuelled flight by ‘commercial’ plane

More in this section

TikTok users US judge temporarily blocks TikTok ban
TikTok Lawsuit TikTok fate in the balance as US judge weighs up app store ban
Facebook stock Facebook critics form rival oversight board over concerns of threat to democracy
5gsmartphone

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices