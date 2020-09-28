Three Ireland launches its 5G network for prepay and bill pay customers

Three has becomes the latest mobile tech firm to launch its 5G network in Ireland.

The company said their 5G service is available in every county and will have 35% population coverage, adding further sites in early 2021.

Three started their 5G rollout with Ericsson last year, building the network in rural and urban areas. The service is available to both prepay and bill pay customers on a variety of Samsung and Huawei phones.

David Hennessy, CTO, Three Ireland said: "Today we have 315 sites across the country offering 35% population coverage and in 2021 we expect to increase the number of sites by 500 up to 800 in total, further enhancing the network."

"In utilising both our high capacity 3.7 GHz, along with repurposing some of our existing 4G spectrum for 5G, customers can see speeds of up to 1 Gbps. In the coming months we will continue to invest and build our network with Ericsson, broadening the reach and speeds of 5G across the country.”