Cork firm secures major contract with US supermarket giant

Headquartered in Blackpool the company is at the cutting edge of the rapidly growing unmanned checkout systems
Cork firm secures major contract with US supermarket giant

Kroger employs nearly half a million workers and serves 11 million customers daily. Picture: iStock

Sunday, September 20, 2020 - 09:00 AM
Alan Healy

A Cork software firm has secured a major new contract with US supermarket giant Kroger to supply its artificial intelligence technology to 2,500 stores.

Headquartered in Blackpool, Everseen is at the cutting edge of a rapidly growing industry providing unmanned checkout systems for supermarkets and other retailers.

Its technology uses cameras to monitor the checkout and self-scan areas and can detect when cashiers or customers mistakenly forget to scan an item, and can alert them to scan the item again.

Such errors, along with thefts, cost retailers up to €40bn each year.

The Cork firm works with six of the world’s 10 largest retailers including Walmart, for whom it monitors, and acts on, discrepancies across millions of events daily.

Everseen’s technology began rolling out at Kroger stores in March and will continue to be installed in the coming months, with plans to deploy the technology at 2,500 stores across the country.

Chris Taylor, Chief Sales Officer at Everseen said their job is to take a customer-first approach to making retailers such as Kroger more efficient and profitable.

“Everseen’s unique Visual AI technology is transforming the way retailers can manage their end-to-end operations to drive perpetual inventory accuracy, prevent stock loss, and empower autonomous processes,” he said.

Alan O'Herlihy, CEO of Everseen at their offices in Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.
Alan O'Herlihy, CEO of Everseen at their offices in Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Confirming the announcement, Mike Lamb, Vice President of Asset Protection at The Kroger said they are laser-focused on continuous improvements to customers’ experience across our stores.

"By leveraging Everseen’s Visual AI and machine learning technology, we’re not only able to remove friction for the customer, but we can also remove controllable costs from the business and redirect those resources to improving the customer experience even more."

Kroger employs nearly half a million workers and serves 11 million customers daily.

Everseen was founded by Cork man Alan O'Herlihy who came from a retail background. It now has offices in Cork, New York, Romania, and Serbia.

Read More

Cork assistive technology firm lands top UN prize

More in this section

868864 One in three won’t buy from fashion companies whose packaging isn’t eco-friendly
DYScoveryCamp_Clonakilty_Cork_120719_37.jpg Cork assistive technology firm lands top UN prize
fd0df479-23d0-4405-97c6-f99e712d3f5d.jpg Sony confirms November release date and pricing for next-generation PlayStation
food and drinkretail

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices