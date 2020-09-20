Cork firm secures major contract with US supermarket giant

A Cork software firm has secured a major new contract with US supermarket giant Kroger to supply its artificial intelligence technology to 2,500 stores.

Headquartered in Blackpool, Everseen is at the cutting edge of a rapidly growing industry providing unmanned checkout systems for supermarkets and other retailers.

Its technology uses cameras to monitor the checkout and self-scan areas and can detect when cashiers or customers mistakenly forget to scan an item, and can alert them to scan the item again.

Such errors, along with thefts, cost retailers up to €40bn each year.

The Cork firm works with six of the world’s 10 largest retailers including Walmart, for whom it monitors, and acts on, discrepancies across millions of events daily.

Everseen’s technology began rolling out at Kroger stores in March and will continue to be installed in the coming months, with plans to deploy the technology at 2,500 stores across the country.

Chris Taylor, Chief Sales Officer at Everseen said their job is to take a customer-first approach to making retailers such as Kroger more efficient and profitable.

“Everseen’s unique Visual AI technology is transforming the way retailers can manage their end-to-end operations to drive perpetual inventory accuracy, prevent stock loss, and empower autonomous processes,” he said.

Alan O'Herlihy, CEO of Everseen at their offices in Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Confirming the announcement, Mike Lamb, Vice President of Asset Protection at The Kroger said they are laser-focused on continuous improvements to customers’ experience across our stores.

"By leveraging Everseen’s Visual AI and machine learning technology, we’re not only able to remove friction for the customer, but we can also remove controllable costs from the business and redirect those resources to improving the customer experience even more."

Kroger employs nearly half a million workers and serves 11 million customers daily.

Everseen was founded by Cork man Alan O'Herlihy who came from a retail background. It now has offices in Cork, New York, Romania, and Serbia.