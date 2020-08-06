Samsung unveils five new Galaxy devices in a live virtual event from Korea

Strange times indeed as Samsung unveiled five new devices yesterday, in their first-ever Galaxy Unpacked virtual event live-streamed from Korea.

The headline devices were, of course, the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G.

The other new devices include the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ 5G, Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live.

Last week I attended the Samsung Pre-Briefing Event, which covered the device launched today, but not the new Galaxy Z Fold2.

There’s no launch date or price yet for the Fold2, but it is expected this year.

Samsung said they will tell us more on September 1 and that customers will be able to pre-order the new Fold2 then.

“Technology has played a vital role in keeping us connected during these unprecedented times,” said Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice President UK & Ireland, Samsung Electronics.

Now more than ever, our customers are looking for products that deliver against this and work seamlessly together.

"Whether it’s through work or play, the ecosystem we have launched today is designed to help you get the most out of life.

"With our Note20 range and Tab S7+ now powered by 5G, we are not only super-charging the connected experience but also strengthening Samsung’s 5G leadership in the UK.

"We can’t wait to hear our customers’ feedback”.

Galaxy Note20 Series

Galaxy Note20 series has two models with the larger and more premium Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, designed for Note fans who demand the ultimate in power and productivity, and Galaxy Note20, for broader Note users looking to maximise their time for work and play.

Samsung is also bringing its Microsoft partnership to the entertainment side of Galaxy Note20 series, taking virtual play to the next level.

Play your favourite PC and console games on the new Note 20 with Game Pass Ultimate, which offers instant access to a curated library of more than 100 popular games from the cloud including Minecraft Dungeons, Forza Horizon 4, and Gears of War 5: Ultimate Edition later this year.

For the first time in the Note series, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G offers the vivid and bright Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 120Hz refresh rate, which automatically adjusts to the content you are viewing to extend your battery life.

Sport an all-day intelligent battery and super-fast charging capabilities so you never have to worry about running out of power.

Galaxy Note20

From €999 - Pre-order a new Samsung Galaxy Note20 or Note20 Ultra 5G and claim a Galaxy Gaming or music reward (Galaxy Buds+). Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: From €1349

Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ 5G

Samsung has gone all-out to go head-to-head with Apple’s iPad Pro line with the new Tab S7.

Samsung says the new Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ 5G combine the capability of a PC, the flexibility of a tablet, and the connectivity of a smartphone.

With the latest processor and 5G connectivity, both tablets come with two large displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 11-inch and 12.4-inch, respectively.

Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ 5G come with an upgraded S Pen and Samsung Notes featured on Galaxy Note20 series.

The S Pen is also your optimal companion bringing the best drawing and note-taking apps such as Clip Studio Paint, Canva and Noteshelf to Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ 5G users.

From €719 (Tab S7 Wi-Fi), €919 (Tab S7+ Wi-Fi) €1149 (Tab S7+ 5G) Pre-order a new Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7+ 5G and claim a Galaxy Gaming bundle or Galaxy Book Case.

Galaxy Watch3

Built with premium materials and a slimmed-down version of the popular rotating bezel, Galaxy Watch3 features the craftsmanship of a luxury timepiece, while still being comfortable enough to wear all day and all night.

Samsung says this smartwatch isn’t just appealing to the eye—it’s also the centre of your wellness experience, sporting Samsung’s most expansive health suite yet.

It will now feature Apple Watch features like ECG and additional features that can check your oxygen levels or blood pressure.

The latter features may not be available in Ireland at launch but later via a firmware update.

41mm - From €449. 45mm – From €479 Pre-order any of the Galaxy Watch3 variants and claim a wireless charger duo.

Galaxy Buds Live

Combining AKG’s sound expertise with a bigger, 12mm speaker and bass duct, audio sounds deep and rich so you can enjoy music the way the artist intended.

Galaxy Buds Live come with three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit so you can feel like you’re in the same room as your loved ones, even when you’re apart.

These earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation which is a first for Samsung buds.

They also feature ambient sound mode so that you can still listen and tune to what’s happening around you.

RRP €199 Available from the Samsung online Store, Vodafone, Harvey Norman, DID Electrical, PowerCity and Soundstore

Galaxy Z Fold2

After releasing two foldable devices and listening to user feedback on the most requested upgrades and new features, Samsung delivers the Galaxy Z Fold2.

Samsung uses special UTG glass which is foldable unlike the plastic used on the original. The hinge has been improved too for greater endurance and usability.

A new CAM mechanism allows the display to fold and sit in multiple positions.

The cover screen is now much bigger at 6.2-inch while the main screen is 7.6-inch, making them both larger than the original Galaxy Fold.

For users who seek a unique premium design, Samsung is again partnering with iconic New York fashion house Thom Browne to deliver a limited Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition.

With Galaxy Z Fold2, Samsung continues to inspire all new possibilities for the entire foldable category.

In Ireland, the new Galaxy devices will be available to pre-order from August 5 and will be available to purchase in various, stunning colours via Samsung.com/ie and select partners from August 21.