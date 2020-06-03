Snapchat to stop ‘promoting’ Trump’s account

Last week, Twitter placed fact-check warnings on two Trump tweets that called mail-in ballots “fraudulent” and predicted problems with the November elections.
Snapchat to stop ‘promoting’ Trump’s account
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 23:44 PM
Press Association

Snapchat is to stop “promoting” US president Donald Trump on its video messaging service.

Last week, Twitter placed fact-check warnings on two Trump tweets that called mail-in ballots “fraudulent” and predicted problems with the November elections.

It demoted and placed a stronger warning on a third tweet about Minneapolis protests that read, in part, that “when the looting starts the shooting starts”.

Snapchat’s action is more limited.

It means only that the president’s posts will no longer show up in the app’s “Discover” section, which showcases news and posts by celebrities and public figures.

Mr Trump’s account will remain active on Snapchat and visible to anyone who searches for or follows it.

The decision, which Snap — the owner of Snapchat — says was made over the weekend, puts the Santa Monica, California-based company in Twitter’s camp after that company escalated its actions against Mr Trump.

Facebook, meanwhile, has let identical posts stand, although the company and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg face growing criticism over the decision.

“We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover,” Snap said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America.”

Snapchat has 229 million daily active users. Twitter, by comparison, has 166 million.

Unlike Twitter and even Facebook, Snapchat is generally used as a private communications tool, with friends sending each other short videos and images and, to a lesser extent, following celebrities and other accounts.

In a tweet, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said Snap chief executive Evan Spiegel “would rather promote extreme left riot videos & encourage users to destroy America than share positive words of unity, justice, and law & order from our President”.

More in this section

TikTok introduces new safety features Chinese firm shelves plans to build TikTok HQ in UK – report
b8aba762-648d-49b1-be20-d5a3cf0dc27f.jpg Around 130 accounts targeted in Twitter hack, social network says
Heimvision HMD2 a.jpg TechNow Review: HeimVision HMD2
donald trumpplace: minneapolisplace: santa monica, californiaplace: americaperson: trumpperson: usperson: donald trumpperson: mark zuckerbergperson: brad parscaleperson: evan spiegelevent: november electionsorganisation: snapchatorganisation: twitterorganisation: snaporganisation: facebookorganisation: america

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices