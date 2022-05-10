Permanent TSB's plan to acquire €7.6bn in Ulster Bank loans set for full competition probe          

The plan by Permanent TSB to secure €7.6bn in loans and other assets from Ulster Bank is the latest banking deal to be referred to a full investigation by the competition watchdog amid significant concerns over a lessening of competition.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, or CCPC, said the deal struck late last year will now be referred to a so-called full Phase 2 investigation "to establish if the proposed transaction could lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the State".