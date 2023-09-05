Service sector continues to pass on costs to consumers

Service businesses continued to pass on operating costs to consumers through higher selling prices last month as inflation rose to 4.9% in August, compared to 4.6% the previous month.
Service sector continues to pass on costs to consumers

the service industry remained in expansion territory last month due to demand buoyancy which led to a strong increase in new business.

Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 01:05
Cáit Caden

Service businesses continued to pass on operating costs to consumers through higher selling prices last month as inflation rose to 4.9% in August, compared to 4.6% the previous month.

Inflation has cooled from levels recorded last year but Irish service business raised their selling prices at a faster pace midway through the August quarter despite input costs easing for the second month in a row to the slowest in 28 months, according to the a leading survey.

The AIB purchasing managers index for the service industry showed that respondents to the survey said they were still battling high operational costs and wage pressures which drove higher selling prices.

“Input prices continued to experience significant upward pressure, most notably from rising labour costs and fuel bills,” said Oliver Mangan, AIB chief economist.

However, the service industry remained in expansion territory last month due to demand buoyancy which led to a strong increase in new business.

The technology, media and telecoms sectors grew, while transport, tourism and leisure businesses contracted for a second consecutive month.

The survey registered a reading of 55 for the industry. Anything above 50 is considered expansion and any number below it is seen as contraction.

The flash Services PMIs fell into contraction territory in August in the eurozone and UK, with the indices declining below the 50 level to 48.3 and 48.7, respectively. 

This may cause concern for European Central Bank hawks who are considering another interest rate hike next week.

Read More

Inflation in Ireland drops below 5%

More in this section

Tired young man overwhelmed with work at workplace One in five employees looking for new job as rising costs leave workers struggling to pay bills
Quarterly construction production falls despite easing of inflation  Quarterly construction production falls despite easing of inflation 
Woman taking out money from wallet Poorest 10% of people have seen household income fall in recent years, research shows
Person: BusinessPerson: IndustryPerson: ExpansionPerson: TerritoryPerson: ContractionPerson: EurozonePerson: SURVEYPerson: Oliver ManganOrganisation: AIB
<p>Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath: "Serves as a timely reminder of the underlying vulnerabilities that still remain in our public finances." Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie</p>

August sees €1bn drop in Corporation Tax receipts

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd