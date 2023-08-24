Record high employment levels with 2.64 million people working in Ireland 

This is despite the global economic uncertainty caused by surging interest rates
The employment rate at over 74% for people up to the age of 64 was the highest since records began in 1998.

Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 13:10
Eamon Quinn

Employment levels set a fresh record of 2.64 million people working at the start of the summer and unemployment falling to 4.4% despite the global economic uncertainty caused by surging interest rates, the latest Labour Force Survey has reveal.

The Central Statistics Office figures confirm that most parts of the economy with the exception of agriculture, forestry, fishing, and the industry sector expanded employment from the same period last year.

Employment also rose in every region, although growth in employment numbers was slight in the Midlands region, according to the figures.

The figures mean that the employment rate at over 74% for people up to the age of 64 was the highest since records began in 1998, said CSO statistician Sam Scriven.

The CSO said its survey showed the total level of unemployment in the quarter had fallen to 4.4%, representing 121,200 people. There were 31,900 people in long-term unemployment, little changed from the same period last year.

The strong employment figures are already being reflected in the strength of the income tax revenues collected by the Government in recent months which in turn reflect the resilience of the Irish economy in the face of the global economic slowdown.

Other surveys have shown that Irish manufacturing faces a high level of uncertainty, as some major economies teeter on the brink of recession after global central banks hiked interest rates in their attempt to tame inflation.

Unemployment#Working Life#Cost of living#InflationOrganisation: Central Statistics Office
