High stakes for ECB as eurozone economy slows sharply

Traders firmed up bets that the European Central Bank (ECB) would pause hiking interest rates in September, as sharp contractions in business activity pointed to deepening economic pain in the eurozone.

Traders now price in a roughly 40% chance of a 25 basis point move in September compared with a more than 50% chance they saw earlier this week.

That suggests they are leaning towards a pause in the ECB's record-paced tightening cycle that has lifted rates to 3.75% in just a year.

German business activity contracted at the fastest pace in over three years in August, purchasing managers' surveys showed, deepening the downturn in business activity far more than thought across the eurozone.

Britain's business activity also contracted sharply, raising recession risks there.

Bond yields, or interest rates, in the eurozone and Britain, recently propped up by a resilient US economy, tumbled.

The euro fell to more than a two-month low against the dollar, and sterling dropped sharply, as investors also scaled back their expectations for where ECB and Bank of England rates will peak.

The purchasing managers' index "suggests that it's back to the pre-summer narrative of lower rates", said Danske Bank chief analyst Piet Christiansen.

Germany's 10-year bond yield dropped to below 2.52%, and the Irish 10-year bond also fell sharply, to 2.9%.

US business activity approached the stagnation point in August, with growth at its weakest since February as demand for new business in the vast service sector contracted.

The sharp falls in borrowing costs highlight how Europe's weaker economy and outlook for borrowing costs diverges from resilience in the US.

Strong US data this month has prompted expectations that interest rates will remain higher for longer.

That sent US treasury yields to their highest in over a decade and lifted borrowing costs higher globally.

"The risk that the ECB has already overtightened is significant," Citi economists said in a research note to clients, saying the purchasing managers' survey reduces the chances of a September rate hike.

JPMorgan now expects the ECB to pause in September and has postponed its expectation of a final quarter point hike to October.

While expectations were scaled back, traders still expect two more quarter point rate hikes from the Bank of England, which is tackling higher British inflation than the eurozone.

Key to investor expectations from the ECB will be next week's eurozone inflation data.

Reuters