Workplace loneliness is a new health emergency

There are signs that much of the world is getting lonelier.

Last month, the US released an alarming report shedding light on the loneliness crisis and its effects on people’s physical and mental health. Isolation leads to a 29% increased risk of heart disease and a 32% increased risk of a stroke and increases the chance of developing dementia by about 50% in older people. It also significantly increases the risk of premature death.

Here in Ireland, more than a third of remote workers have said they feel lonely when compared to being in an office environment, research from Microsoft has found.

Loneliness has become a public health emergency. One of the main solutions is to create a culture of connection. However, there is a bigger challenge than ever in nurturing connections and relationships in the workplace.

People who have friends at work perform better, are more engaged and have less burnout — which leads to higher productivity and innovation. But how do we forge these friendships in the new remote/hybrid work environment that many of us are now in?

The pandemic has changed workplace dynamics. The casual, informal gatherings, hallway conversations and water cooler moments, which previously solidified our friendships at work, have either disappeared or happen much less often. Everything is now less spontaneous; people often need to schedule virtual meetings just to talk to someone at work.

Why does loneliness at work matter?

Although loneliness might seem like a personal or trivial issue, to many people it's anything but. A 2020 study reported that three in five adult Americans feel lonely. Some commentators suggest that we are experiencing a loneliness epidemic that could pose serious health risks.

Research undertaken in 2015 shows that, over time, loneliness can be worse for your brain and your body than alcohol and smoking. But when loneliness strikes at work, it becomes as much a business issue as a health issue. It affects not just how you feel, but how you perform.

Loneliness often results in an emotional withdrawal from the organisation. Lonely people tend to be less committed, creative, collaborative and attentive, and both the quality and quantity of their work can deteriorate. It has also been identified as a factor in workplace burnout.

As many have returned to the office, we should all revisit how to make friends at work in the ‘new normal’, so that all of us can be more productive and happier, and refill our wellbeing reservoirs.

Befriending colleagues in a hybrid work environment is challenging but incredibly important. Getting to know the people around you can lead to fresh opportunities and make the workplace more enjoyable. So how do you make friends at work? Here are a few suggestions to get you started.

Ask for (or adopt) a work buddy

A ‘work buddy’ can show the new person the lay of the land, get lunch with them and field questions that they don’t want to ask the boss.

You don’t need to wait for your boss to assign you a work buddy; introduce yourself to someone you’ve been wanting to learn more about and invite them to have coffee. This can go a long way in making a friend. Go out every few months and catch up on what’s going on in work and in life. If you don’t hit it off right away, don’t worry. Not every new person you meet needs to be your friend.

Introduce yourself to new employees

We know how challenging it can be to acclimatise to a new workplace. New hires are typically eager to meet people. It doesn’t take much — stop by their desk and say hello or connect with them through e-mail and offer to help with any questions. Be social — invite them to lunch. Small moments that spark conversation can open the door to friendship down the line.

Attend or initiate social events at work

After a long week, sometimes you just need to get away from the office. Getting two or three people together for lunch or Happy Hour is a great way to forge relationships and provides opportunities to connect. Consider starting a group chat on WhatsApp or another messaging app to connect freely and easily with others. Make it fun.

Although these strategies can help you to forge genuine and authentic connections at work, developing relationships can still be challenging. A proactive approach to making friends at work is ideal, but there remains an important consideration: the strongest friendships result from identifying a shared interest with a co-worker that can foster an organic connection. And there is a dark side.

Take an interest in people's lives

Remember, work isn't the only thing in people's lives. Your people will likely have families, hobbies and friends outside of work too. Take an interest in these aspects of your team members' lives by providing opportunities for them to be understood as individuals, with unique personalities and experiences, and listen to them with empathy.

Fostering a culture of trust and empathy in this way will likely make people feel safer and more secure, which can give them the confidence to open up about their vulnerabilities. Be sure to lead the way here by demonstrating that you're not afraid to talk openly and honestly about yourself and your own feelings. This will help to remind people that they're not alone, and will encourage them to build positive identities and meaningful connections with you and other people around them.

Remember the little things

The smallest gestures can make a world of difference. Little things like making someone a coffee, or just remembering to say "hello" in the morning will show them that you care, and that their wellbeing matters to you. Random acts of kindness like these will likely have a positive knock-on effect on the rest of your team, too. If you're a manager, don't forget to prioritise your one-on-ones. These should provide a safe space for team members to share their feelings and thoughts with you, without judgment. Avoid cancelling these meetings even when you're busy, and use them to discuss issues beyond immediate goals and tasks.

Damien McCarthy is the managing director of HR Consultancy firm HR Buddy, and is also an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).