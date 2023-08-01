July sees record sales of electric cars

July was a record month for electric car sales as new car registrations increased by 24% compared to the same month last year, new figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show.

In total, there were 27,148 new car registrations during the month compared to 21,904 last year. So far this year, there have been 104,641 new car registrations, up 20.1% compared to the same period in 2022.

Of all new car registrations in July, 4,161 were electric cars — a 52.5% increase compared to the 2,729 sold in July last year — which brings the total so far this year to 18,458.

Brian Cooke, director general of the SIMI, said electric car sales in July was a “record monthly total” as improved supply and a greater range of new models available has made them more appealing.

“The availability of SEAI grants to support positive decision-making has been key, and their retention beyond this year, along with other EV incentives, is vital if we want to build on this success,” he said.

Mr Cooke said the grant is the “main driver” for this growth among consumers as those who qualify for it account for over 76% of sales. The top five selling electric car models so far this year are the Volkswagen ID.4, the Tesla Model Y, the Hyundai Ioniq, the Skoda Enyaq and the MG MG4.

July was the first month of the new 232 registration. This mid-year switch is usually marked by an growth in sales. Mr Cooke said improved production over the last few months has helped supply catch up with demand, resulting in July new car sales almost matching those of the key selling month of January.

“The new car market year-to-date now stands 20% ahead of 2022 and less than 1% behind pre-covid 2019,” he said.

The top five selling car brands so far in 2023 were Toyota, Volkwagen, Hyundai, Skoda, and Kia.

Petrol cars retain the largest share of the market at 32.3% with diesel accounting for 22.1%. Hybrid cars make up 18%, electric is now at 17.6%, while plug-in electric hybrids are at 7.7%.

The top selling car in July was the Hyundai Tucson.