Ireland helps drive return to growth in the eurozone, while inflation dips

Across the eurozone countries, GDP increased slightly by 0.3% between April and June with Ireland seeing the largest increase at 3.3%. 

Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 12:12
Ronan Smyth

The eurozone returned to economic growth during the April to June period with Ireland posting the largest increase in gross domestic product among member states, new figures show.

According to figures from Eurostat, in the eurozone seasonally adjusted GDP grew by 0.3% in those three months compared to January through March. Compared to the same period last year, eurozone GDP grew at 0.6%.

Among member states, Ireland had the highest GDP growth between April and June at 3.3% compared to the previous three months. Compared to the same period last year, it was running at 2.8%.

However, Irish GDP growth is largely dependent on the multinational sector which recovered well following a contraction at the start of the year.

The preferred measure is modified domestic demand (MDD) which excludes the activity of multinationals and focuses on underlying domestic activity including government spending and investment. MDD grew by 2.7% during the first three months of the year which are the most up-to-date figures available.

After Ireland, Lithuania had the next largest increase at 2.8%.

Declines were recorded in Sweden which dropped 1.5%, Latvia was down 0.6%, with Austria and Italy down 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

Among the biggest countries in the eurozone, Spain and France grew modestly by 0.4% and 0.5% respectively on the back of stronger tourism and exports. However, Germany, the biggest country in the bloc, did not record any growth while Italy recorded a decline of 0.3%.

In a separate release, Eurostat figures show that annual inflation across the eurozone is down 0.2% in July—down from 5.5% in June.

In its flash estimates for the month, Eurostat said the highest annual inflation rates are expected to be seen in food, alcohol and tobacco which it expects to run at 10.8%. Services are expected to increase by 5.6% during the month and non-energy industrial goods will grow by 5%.

Ireland’s flash estimate for the month has inflation running at 4.6%.

Wholesale gas prices fall this week as fears over European heatwave ease

