Renowned ECB hawk suggests rate hike next week could be the last  

European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot said monetary tightening beyond next week’s meeting is anything but guaranteed — suggesting officials could soon pause their unprecedented campaign of interest-rate hikes.

“For July I think it is a necessity, for anything beyond July it would at most be a possibility but by no means a certainty,” the traditionally hawkish Dutch central bank head told Bloomberg TV.

“From July onward I think we have to carefully watch what the data tells us on the distribution of risks surrounding the baseline," he said.

The remarks signal market and analyst expectations for two more quarter-point increases in the deposit rate, to 4%, may be overblown. Government bonds extended gains, and the euro retreated from the strongest level against the dollar in almost one and a half years, as traders pared rate-hike bets after Mr Knot spoke.

The yield on 10-year German securities fell as much as seven basis points to 2.41%, a two-week low.

“The market has been too convinced of a terminal rate of 4% after the June meeting and is now starting to realise that there is considerable uncertainty for September,” said Theophile Legrand, a strategist at Natixis.

“If the hawks also start to talk about uncertainty, the terminal rate at 3.75% is a real possibility.”

A reprieve in inflation is boosting confidence the global economy can withstand harsh rate hikes without too much damage, according to Bank of America’s latest survey of fund managers.

Consumer price index reports are due out of the eurozone and for the UK on Wednesday, after data last week showed US price pressures cooled more than economists had forecast.

“It’s clear that it’s the receding inflation narrative which is driving everything,” said Gilles Guibout, a portfolio manager at Axa Investment Managers in Paris.

Investors are feeding on hope: Hope that US rates will get down sooner and hope that China will launch a stimulus package to beef up consumption.”

The wild card is China, where a stuttering recovery is leading to disquiet among investors considering the knock-on effects from a slowdown in the world’s growth engine.

This month’s policy announcement from the ECB may contain more clues on where borrowing costs are headed. While some members of the Governing Council have said hikes may need to persist into the autumn to bring down underlying inflation, others worry about the 20 members in the eurozone economy, which is battling to exit recession.

The situation is not dissimilar in the US, where the Federal Reserve is also expected to lift rates next week, though moves after that are less certain.

The task for the Bank of England is clearer, with inflation overshooting estimates. Markets even see the potential for a 50 basis-point rate move at the next meeting in August.

Also speaking to Bloomberg in India, Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco — a more dovish voice who has urged caution on further rate hikes — said price gains may come down more quickly than the ECB projected last month.

Mr Knot called the view that inflation may ease to the 2% target in 2024, rather than 2025, as the ECB currently forecasts, “optimistic”.

• Bloomberg