Businesses in the North set out 'prosperity blueprint'

Business groups in the North have launched a major report designed to drive initiatives to boost the economy following the resolution of the long-running row that ensures free flowing trade in goods from the region with continental Europe, as well as Britain.

Trade NI, which includes business groups Hospitality Ulster, Manufacturing Northern Ireland, and Retail Northern Ireland, has launched a report that sets out ways the North can tap prosperity following the signing of the Windsor Framework earlier this year.

“Over the next 10 years, the focus should be a prosperity dividend,” according to the business alliance.

Our vision is for Northern Ireland to become the very best place in these islands to locate, start, and scale up a business.

It seeks projects to attract skilled workers and invest in universities.

It also seeks to identify locations in the North best suited to attract investment projects, including in renewable energy plans, and devise ways to invest in long-delayed infrastructure projects.

“A key focus will be on increasing investment in the private sector to reduce the dependence on the public sector in Northern Ireland which stood at 27%, above the UK average of 18%.

"Northern Ireland currently has over 1,200 foreign-owned companies currently with a presence in Northern Ireland, with over 70% planning to make further investments,” Trade NI said.

The business group plans to launch the report today in Dublin with Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

Mr Martin said: “I welcome the spotlight it contains on the important and growing North-South dimensions of trade and business on this island, and how the report challenges us about what we can do together to secure a better and more prosperous future for Northern Ireland.”