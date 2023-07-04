ECB overdoing rate hikes is major risk, warns Allianz economist 

Holding interest rates too high for too long a threat to the global economy
ECB overdoing rate hikes is major risk, warns Allianz economist 

The European Central Bank is poised to deliver another rate increase later this month.

Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 15:13
Craig Stirling and Anna Edwards

The prospect that European Central Bank or US policymakers might overdo their increases in interest rates is now one of the most prominent threats to the global economy, according to Allianz chief economist Ludovic Subran.

Speaking to Bloomberg Television, he said his outlook for a so-called “soft landing” hinges on policymakers not going overboard in their drive to tame consumer prices.

“It depends vividly on central banks’ determination to kill inflation,” he said. 

One of the main risks to the economy is the risk of policy mistakes from central banks, and this toxic policy mix risk between fiscal and monetary tightening at the same time.”

Policymakers are still showing a concerted bias toward more interest-rate hikes, with both the US Federal Reserve and the ECB poised to deliver increases later this month. In Australia, officials kept borrowing costs unchanged on Tuesday, but held out the possibility of more action if needed.

For Mr Subran, a danger of error might materialise if central banks keep policy too tight for too long. He referenced a discussion among officials at the ECB’s annual retreat last week.

“What would happen if the ECB were to hold rates high on top of adding a couple more hikes for the full of ‘24 to see the full transmission?” he asked. 

'Policy mistake'

“This for me would qualify for a policy mistake because that would mean we would start seeing the real economy effect of this embedded tightening, so that would be already too late for the central bank to pivot,” he said. 

Memories of policy mistakes by the ECB still linger. Twice, in 2008 and 2011, officials began cycles to raise interest rates that were soon aborted.

Questioned on lingering risks to the financial system, Mr Subran said that “they haven’t disappeared”.

“I stand by my call to be very cautious with the liquidity situation” for at least a year, he said. 

“I still see a lot of leverage and a lot of concern about credit risk, and to be fair a lot of financial institutions also that need to continue to do the right testing. Remember, financial accidents could also come from exogenous shocks, think about climate risks.” 

Read More

ECB 'still has some way to go' with interest rate hikes

More in this section

Businesses in Cork set out their priorities for Budget 2024 Businesses in Cork set out their priorities for Budget 2024
A Branch of the Ulster Bank, Roscommon, West of Ireland Small firms access to credit hit by Ulster Bank departure
UK interest rates UK banks quizzed over 'measly' saving rates offered to customers 
Interest ratesOrganisation: European Central Bank
<p>US secretary of state Antony Blinken with Chinese president Xi Jinping in Beijing last month. China produces about 60% of the world's germanium.</p>

Chinese plan to curb rare metals raises alarm for chip, car and tech firms

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd