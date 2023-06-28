Debate over ECB interest rate hikes heats up

The European Central Bank will probably have to increase borrowing costs again next month, though it’s too early to decide if more is needed after that, according to its chief economist Philip Lane.

“We are close enough to the July meeting that it is reasonable to say that barring a material change in the outlook that another hike looks reasonable for July,” Mr Lane told CNBC in an interview in Portugal.

“I’m not even thinking too hard about September — there are so many data points that will come to us between now and September,” he said.

The debate among ECB officials over when to pause their unprecedented run of rate hikes is heating up. Some have signalled that a good time to take stock could come after July’s move, though others — with an eye on sticky core inflation — say more tightening may be needed in the fall.

Annual figures for Italian inflation which slowed to 6.7% in June from 8% in May, did little to strengthen the case for the ECB to stop hiking rates next month, analysts said. The Italian data comes ahead of eurozone-wide figures on Friday.

Separately, ECB vice president Luis de Guindos said that while another interest-rate increase next month is all but assured, the outcome of the following meeting remains unclear and will hinge on economic data arriving in the interim.

Mr Guindos told Bloomberg TV that underlying inflation pressures may prove to be more stubborn than currently expected, with a strong summer tourist season likely to drive services costs higher. “I think July is a fait accompli,” Mr Guindos said. “In September, I think that it’s open.”

It’s unlikely that the ECB will be able to declare any time soon “with full confidence” that the peak in rates has been reached, president Christine Lagarde said earlier this week. She described a “second phase of the inflation process” where workers are seeking a “catch-up” in wages to recover lost income.

'More harm than good'

Politicians are wading into the discussion over hiking, too. Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni warned that tightening may turn into “a cure that does more harm than good”.

Within the ECB, the strongest dovish remarks came from Portugal’s Mario Centeno, who cautioned that excessive tightening would be “essentially non-acceptable as a position”.

“We are not witnessing clear signs of second-round effects,” he said. “The economy is already taking a hit. And if the economy takes a hit, inflation will react,” he said.

Headline inflation in the eurozone is seen abating, but the underlying measure probably ticked higher. Most ECB officials meeting in Sintra, in Portugal have focused on the lingering inflation dangers. Croatia’s Boris Vujcic has said that persistent price pressures may rule out a September pause. A day earlier, Belgium’s Pierre Wunsch insisted such a move can only happen if the core gauge dips for three more months — something analysts deem unlikely.

There are already signs of weakness in eurozone growth, which may have stalled in June according to activity surveys released last week. Germany, the continent’s biggest economy, is struggling to exit a winter recession.

