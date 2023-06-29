World of work options for 2023 graduates

For the graduates of 2023, career prospects are varied and numerous in a jobs market fully recovered from the pandemic.

Employment rates amongst graduates have rebounded strongly, with the number of third level graduates in employment having surpassed pre-Covid-19 levels. According to the most recent Graduate Outcomes Survey published last November by the Higher Education Authority, up to 82% had found work within nine months of graduation.

The survey is the second since the onset of Covid-19, and the first since a complete reopening of society and the labour market. Overall, 81.9% of graduates were in employment nine months after graduation – up from 75.9% for the Class of 2000 and 80.1% for the Class of 2018. For those with undergraduate honours degrees, 75.8% were employed nine months after graduation – up significantly from 69.7% in 2020.

In all, 91% of those with undergraduate honours degrees were working in Ireland, with Dublin the most common county of employment at 43.1%, followed by Cork 13.8% and Galway 7.1%.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, said the report provided key information on the outcomes for graduates. He said: "It is very positive to see a strong rebound in employment levels among this cohort following the Covid-19 pandemic. The report also highlights the importance higher education brings to graduates and wider society, in terms of health and well-being, active citizenship and societal outcomes and this should be widely recognised."

Dr Alan Wall, CEO of the Higher Education Authority, said the report shows a strong labour market for recent graduates who are securing employment across the economy in professional occupations.

“The detailed datasets that accompany this report will help institutions and other stakeholders in providing students and future graduates with appropriate career advice and valuable information on their course choices," said Dr Wall.

Dr Vivienne Patterson, head of skills, engagement and statistics at the Higher Education Authority, pointed to the strong rebound in employment from last year’s Covid-19 pandemic-affected graduate employment rates.

"This is in line with broader economic trends which show continued employment growth across all sectors of the economy," she said.

This message of optimism and opportunity around graduate career prospects was further underlined at the AIB Career Skills Competition, held this May.

The competition, now in its 13th year, was developed by CareersPortal to encourage students to focus on the importance of career skills and to understand the role skills can play in their future career and educational prospects.

The aim of the competition is to encourage independent career research among second-level students and to foster awareness around the importance of Career Skills which can be developed as a result of completing a work experience placement.

Eimear Sinnott, MD of CareersPortal, said: "Research has shown that while academic performance is important for students, the development of career skills can be an even greater indicator of future career and life success. Students need to understand this as early as possible so that they can work on recognising and developing these important life skills. It is fantastic to see that the occupations investigated this year continue to be so diverse and that the entry pathways investigated have included Apprenticeships, Further and Higher Education options."

Sharon Balmaine, head of tourism careers, Fáilte Ireland, said: "Tourism offers many exciting and rewarding career options across a range of sectors, in an industry that offers flexibility and lots of progression opportunities. Tourism allows for a career to suit your lifestyle and pursue your passions, while developing key skills and competencies such as teamwork, customer service and business management.

“Fáilte Ireland are delighted to facilitate students to engage with tourism businesses across the country to secure quality work experience placements via our Work Experience Portal on TourismCareers.ie. Congratulations to all students who submitted an entry in the Tourism Category for Career Skills 2023."

Karen Ruddock, director, Post-Primary Languages Ireland, underlined the growing need for foreign language skills in Ireland.

"Languages are more relevant and indeed necessary than ever in the context of Brexit and the new global world that we live in,” she said. “Whilst STEM subjects and skills continue to have importance, foreign language skills within not alone STEM but a multitude of sectors can create considerable opportunities for students.

“Local and international markets now demand skills in another language other than English and learning these skills can prove invaluable for students as they progress through their education and careers.”

EU year of skills to promote upskilling and lifelong learning

The EU Year of Skills, which will run from May 2023 to May 2024, signals the importance of skills and talent development throughout member states.

Aimed at giving a fresh impetus to lifelong learning and upskilling, empowering people and companies across our economy to contribute to the green and digital transitions, it supports innovation and competitiveness across Ireland and the European Union.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris launched the project with Skillnet Ireland.

“It is promising to be a very exciting time to acknowledge Irish talent and to shine a light on the importance of Ireland’s highly skilled workforce to our economy and society. Skillnet Ireland has achieved a strong track record since it was established in 1999, and continues to spearhead the provision of skills, talent, and workforce development through partnership with industry, other government agencies and our education and training ecosystem.”

Paul Healy, Chief Executive, Skillnet Ireland said given the rise of new technologies and the growing importance of green-skilled jobs, now is a great time for the EU to choose Skills as the theme for its ‘European Year’.

“It is designed to put fresh impetus on upskilling and lifelong learning and to encourage companies, in particular small and medium firms to invest in the training of their teams. Skillnet Ireland works with industry sectors and companies to ensure they have a pipeline of in-demand skills so that they can compete and thrive”.

Over the course of the EU Year of Skills, Skillnet Ireland will provide upskilling and talent development supports to over 20,000 businesses of all sizes across the economy, providing a pipeline of highly skilled talent for future business needs.

The European Commission and the OECD have identified the Skillnet Ireland model as a best practice public-private cooperation example for workforce development and a means of incentivising SME investment in skills.

The latest addition to Skillnet Ireland’s business supports is the newly formed Cultural & Creative Industries Skillnet which was created to support the growth of Ireland’s animation, visual effects, games, film, TV, documentary, post-production, immersive technologies, AR/VR, virtual production, digital media, entertainment events, music, theatre, and visual arts sectors, through the provision of bespoke training and professional networking events.

Gareth Lee, Network Manager, Cultural & Creative Industries Skillnet, said: “The arts, culture, media, and creative sectors are critically important to Ireland both in terms of economic value and social and cultural value in representing Ireland’s reputation globally. This year alone saw 14 Oscar nominations for Ireland’s screen sector, a significant milestone.

“The cultural and creative sector faces challenges and opportunities related to skills and talent development, especially in areas like digital transformation, sustainability, and leadership. The new Skillnet network will help the sector to address these challenges and capitalise on future opportunities.”