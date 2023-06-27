Mortgage switching approvals drop more than 70% in May

Mortgage approvals declined in May compared to the same period last year following a significant drop in switching activity, new figures from the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI) shows.

However, an increase in approvals among first-time buyers bucked the declining trend increasing by more than 20% from 2,640 to 3,170. The total value of these mortgages is €926m. The only other category to increase year-on-year was top mortgage approvals which increased from 277 to 300.