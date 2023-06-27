Mortgage switching approvals drop more than 70% in May

Mortgage approvals declined in May compared to the same period last year following a significant drop in switching activity, new figures from the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI) shows.
However, an increase in approvals among first-time buyers bucked the declining trend increasing by more than 20% from 2,640 to 3,170. The total value of these mortgages is €926m. The only other category to increase year-on-year was top mortgage approvals which increased from 277 to 300.
Brian Hayes, chief executive of the BPFI, said the annualised value of first-time buyers' approvals has surpassed €8 billion for the first time since 2011, when the data series started.
“May was the busiest month for first-time buyers approvals in both volume and value terms since the data series began. This represents a very strong pipeline for first-time buyers drawdowns later in the year,” he said.
The figures show that during May, there were 4,928 mortgages approved across all categories—down from 5,355 or 8% from May 2022. The total value of all mortgage approvals during May was close to €1.4bn—a 4% decrease compared to the same period last year.
Remortgaging and switching activity saw the biggest overall decline, dropping 72% from 1,237 to 346 in that time. In May last year, these approvals accounted for 23% of all approvals—now it is 7%.
Mortgages for residential investment letting also declined 33.6% to 79. Mover-purchaser mortgages approvals dropped 4.5% to 1,033.
In the year to the end of May, there have been 56,948 mortgages approved valued at €15.8bn.