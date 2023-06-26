Grocery inflation of 16% marks lowest level so far this year

Irish grocery sales rose by almost 11% as the average price per pack increased by more than 14%, latest findings from Kantar show.

In the four weeks to the 11th of June, shoppers made two additional trips on average, with grocery price inflation driving up value sales.

In the 12 weeks to 11th of June, grocery prices grew by almost 16%, down slightly on last month's level of 16.5%, marking the lowest level of inflation so far this year.

Combatting higher prices, own-label sales grew by 15% in the period, doubling the growth of brands as consumers opt to save money.

Value own label saw the strongest growth in the period, up 28.9% year-on-year with shoppers spending €15.7m more on these ranges.

Online sales remained strong over the 12-week period, up 2.2% with shoppers spending an additional €3.5m on the platform year-on-year.

In addition, new shoppers boosted overall growth by €6m as nearly 17% of Irish households purchased online.

With more barbeques following warmer weather, consumers spent an additional €2.9m on beer and lager, €1.9m on chilled burgers and grills, and €1.2m on fresh sausages,” according to Senior Retail Analyst at Kanter, Emer Healy.

“This latest drop in grocery price inflation will be very welcome news for consumers, although it is too soon to say if this is the ceiling as inflation rates are still much higher than we have previously seen," Ms Healy continued.

Irish retailer performance

Dunnes continues to hold the highest share amongst all retailers at 22.9% with growth of 15% year-on-year.

Benefitting the most from consumer loyalty, with returning shoppers up 2.1% annually.

Tesco holds 22.6% of the market with 13.5% growth year-on-year. The retailer had the strongest frequency growth amongst all retailers, up 17.7% year-on-year, contributing an additional €103.6m to its overall performance.

SuperValu holds 20.7% of the market and growth of 6%. SuperValu shoppers make the most trips in store compared to all retailers, an average of 24 trips, up 15.3% year-on-year.

Lidl hit a record new share of 13.7% with growth of 15.5% year on year. More frequent trips and new shoppers contributed an additional €45.2m to the retailer’s overall performance.

Aldi holds 12.3% with growth of 10.3% year-on-year. A boost in new shoppers and more frequent trips contributed an additional €49m to overall performance.