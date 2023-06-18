Financial services firms can play a vital climate change role

Ibec financial services group says global unified rules can improve sustainability performance and benefit society
Declan Bolger, CEO of Irish Life Group and new vice-chair of FSI, with Patricia Callan, FSI director, and José Manuel Campa, chair of the European Banking Authority.

Joe Dermody

Financial services firms can play a key role in Ireland’s climate change goals, says Declan Bolger, CEO of Irish Life Group and new vice-chair of Financial Services Ireland.

Mr has been newly appointed to vice-chair with FSI, the Ibec group that represents the financial services sector in Ireland. He will work closely with FSI chair Joe Heneghan, CEO of Revolut Europe, and the rest of the team in pursuit of FSI’s objectives.

FSI wants to ensure Ireland is the best place for financial services companies to achieve success for customers, clients, society and themselves.

Mr Bolger said: “At FSI, we believe there are significant opportunities for the Irish financial services sector to grow further, as well as helping to address significant societal challenges like climate change.

“Financial services firms will have a critical role to play in reducing carbon emissions, delivering financing for renewables projects, new infrastructure and much more besides.” 

Mr Bolger said that he looks forward to engaging with partners to ensure Ireland is a centre of excellence in all aspects of financial services, with a deep pool of talent that is attractive to all firms.

FSI director Patricia Callan said: “Declan has made a fantastic contribution to FSI and we are delighted he is taking up this role. His knowledge and expertise across a wide range of areas, as encompassed by the scale and breadth of Irish Life’s offering, makes him an ideal fit. Declan also has extensive experience working in financial services in Germany, which provides a valuable perspective on how Ireland measures up with other jurisdictions.” 

Declan’s first engagement as vice chair was to host a meeting in Dublin between FSI and José Manuel Campa, chair of the European Banking Authority (EBA).

Mr Campa is also chair of the joint committee of the three European supervisory authorities (EBA, European Securities and Markets Authority, European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority) which focuses on cross-industry issues like innovation, and sustainable finance.

FSI’s meeting highlighted the importance of securing global convergence on sustainable finance reporting and disclosure requirements.

FSI believes a unified set of rules that apply across the globe will mean efforts to improve sustainability performance are more impactful, delivering greater benefits to society.

Established in 1984, FSI’s 160 members are involved in banking, insurance, fund administration, investment management, corporate treasury, international financial services, aircraft leasing, securitisation and fintech.

