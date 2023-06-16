Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with HCS, the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland, Coca-Cola HBC, the Licensed Vintners Association, the European Hospital and Healthcare Federation and Nuritas.

Eoghan Cooney has been appointed as head of finance and business performance with business IT, security and telecoms company HCS. He will lead all aspects of financial management and reporting within HCS. He brings nearly 30 years of experience in accounting, financial management, and strategy implementation to the role. He previously held senior financial roles with leading Irish and multinationals. He was financial controller for Bridgestone Retail Northern Europe and John West Foods, and was also finance manager with Aviva Ireland. He holds a degree in Economics from UCC and a diploma in Financial Analysis from CAI. He is also a fellow of the ICAI.

Orla Crowe has been appointed as director of fitness to practice with the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland. Orla is a solicitor with more than 11 years of professional experience. She previously worked in the health and social care department of law firm Byrne Wallace, specialising in child protection matters. Prior to that, Orla was a criminal defence solicitor and a human rights lawyer in Kosovo and Malawi. Orla has also worked as a solicitor with Fahy Bambury. She holds legal qualifications from NUIG, University of New York and King’s Inn. Orla’s mother is a registered nurse in Mayo, inspiring her own interest nursing and midwifery.

Davide Franzetti has been appointed as general manager, island of Ireland operations, with Coca-Cola HBC. With Coca-Cola HBC Italy since 2018, his roles have included sales director and modern trade director. He replaces Miles Karemacher, who moves from Ireland to GM at Coca-Cola HBC Italy. Mr Franzetti will lead the beverage business, which is the bottling partner to The Coca-Cola Company for Ireland. He will also lead the transition to NetZero by 2040, working with customers and industry partners to roll out a new Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) in 2024. Prior to joining Coca-Cola HBC, he was general manager for the Italian division of global brewer AB Inbev.

Laura Moriarty has been elected as chair of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), succeeding Alison Kealy of Kealy’s of Cloghran. The new vice-chair is Willie Aherne of The Palace Bar, Fleet Street. Laura was vice-chair of the LVA last year. Laura is group operations director of the Moriarty Group, whose holdings include Bracken Court Hotel, Balbriggan, as well as the Court Yard Hotel in Leixlip. The hospitality and retail group employs over 500 people. Working in hospitality for 20 years, Laura has also served on the SuperValu council. She holds a diploma in Hospitality Management from Cornell University, USA, and a degree in Business from TUD.

Eamonn Fitzgerald, MD of healthcare firm UPMC Ireland, has been appointed as president of the European Hospital and Healthcare Federation (HOPE). The role will place Mr Fitzgerald at the forefront of shaping healthcare policies and promoting excellence in healthcare delivery across Europe. With UPMC Ireland, he has overseen the expansion of UPMC's presence in the country, fostering collaborations, and providing cutting-edge healthcare solutions to patients. His appointment as the President of HOPE serves as a testament to his exceptional leadership skills and profound understanding of the healthcare landscape. As President of HOPE, he will drive policy initiatives to address the evolving needs of patients across Europe.

John Casey has been appointed as chief manufacturing and supply chain officer with Nuritas, a specialist in the use of AI within intelligent ingredients in everyday consumer products. John will oversee the proprietary manufacturing process at Nuritas. John brings more than 30 years of experience in the food and healthcare industry, notably in supply chain and manufacturing roles. Most recently, he was VP of operations and supply chain for Kerry Group's Applied Health and Nutrition division. He has worked in supply chain and manufacturing roles with Wyeth Infant Nutritionals (now Nestle Infant Nutritionals) and GE Healthcare. He began his career with Abbott Infant Nutritionals.