Health insurance premiums are rising again: It's time to examine your options

Last week, Irish Life Health announced their second health insurance price increase this year. The premium hike, which averages 5% across most of the provider’s plans, is effective on July 1.

“After a period of relative price stability for health insurance,” says Dermot Goode of Total Health Cover, “we’re returning to the days of potentially double-digit price hikes which will be unaffordable for many households.”

Mr Goode explains that the primary reason for both of these increases is the high level of claims being received. In particular, the latest price hike seems to be driven by a significant increase in claims coming through private and high-tech hospitals.

“When looking at this,” says Mr Goode, “customers need to be mindful that the impact on their premium could actually be higher than the average increases quoted. We understand that some of the lower-level schemes will be increasing by 1-2%; some of the newer plans by c. 2-3%, but most schemes by an average of 5%.”

For example, a family of two adults and two children will pay around €160 extra on the 4D Health 1 plan. The additional premium for the same family on the Benefit Plan comes to €166, while those on higher plans such as 4D Health 3 will pay around €220. These increases assume a 5% increase on 4DH1 and 4DH3 but 6.4% on the Benefit Plan.

“Those renewing on or after 1st July will also be hit by the January increase so their actual year-on-year increase could be double these figures.”

Dermot Goode: 'The public system continues to struggle with waiting lists.'

VHI and Laya have also increased their rates in 2023. VHI increased by average 4.8% on March 1 and Laya by an average of 4.4% on April 1, and we can only assume that they will hike their rates again later in the year assuming they’re affected by the same cost drivers as Irish Life Health.

Mr Goode points out that these hikes could force people, especially younger people, to reconsider the need for private cover. It could also force those who are using their cover to take on more risk in the form of higher policy excesses or reduced overall cover in an effort to keep the cost affordable.

“For hard-pressed consumers who will struggle to absorb these latest increases, there is no real alternative to private cover as the public system continues to struggle with waiting lists...

Our advice to all consumers is not to ‘auto-renew’ their policy, i.e. don’t accept these price hikes without completing a full review of your options. There are over 330 plans to choose from and those who shop around properly can usually manage to keep their costs affordable whilst still maintaining quality cover.

Note too that if you’ve already renewed your cover, these hikes won’t impact you until next year.

Meanwhile, the Health Insurance Authority (HIA) published its 2022 Report on the Health Insurance Market last week. They found that health insurance coverage continues to grow, with 47% of people in Ireland holding health insurance, a 3.4% increase on 2021.

It’s also interesting to note that despite the fact that there are a total of 327 plans available in the market, most of us are on one of 27 of them, and 32% are on one of the five most popular plans with each insurer.

If you are facing price hikes and are considering downgrading your cover, first, take a look at the marketplace. If you’ve been on the same plan for years, chances are you’re paying well over the odds for health insurance. Shop around.

Downgrading your cover is also an option of course, but if you’re considering this, make sure that the savings are worth it, and try to think long-term. Would a lower level of cover really suit your needs?

Waiting periods

You also need to be aware of waiting periods. If you already have cover and are not changing level of coverage, and have completed a waiting period, then there will be no new waiting periods if you change to a different insurer. For any other inpatient cover, if you are upgrading and you have a pre-existing condition, you will have a two-year waiting period for the higher level of cover.

For example, if you are going from 90% cardiac cover to full cover, the difference will be subject to a two-year upgrade rule. If you’re upgrading and you don’t have a pre-existing condition that would relate to the higher level of cover, you’ll get the higher level of cover right away.

If you haven’t had life insurance before, you need to be aware of something called ‘Lifetime Community Rating’. Since May 1, 2015, a loading of 2% on premiums applies to anyone aged 35 who takes out insurance for the first time. A further 2% loading applies for every year after that.

For example, if you take out a private health insurance policy for the first time at age 40, you will pay an additional 12% on your annual premium every year. You will only pay this additional loading premium for a maximum of 10 years.

Decisions

Before you go shopping for a new insurer, the HIA advises that the first thing you should do is set a budget. Then look into the costs per person. Don’t think in terms of family plans. Adults, young adults and children can, and probably should, be on different plans. Adult policies will be more expensive than child policies and some plans have discounted rates for young adults aged 18-25. If you have children, check to see if insurers have any offers such as free cover for one child or half-price for children.

Next, prioritise your needs. Decide if you want treatment in a public or private hospital. Do you want access to the hi-tech hospitals, like the Blackrock Clinic, the Mater Private, and the Beacon Hospital? Make sure that the hospitals you need are covered.

If you have used your health insurance in the past, take your cue from how you’ve used it. Routine treatments are usually fully covered in standard private hospitals. However, you may have to increase your premium to ensure full cover for treatments such as orthopaedic, ophthalmic and cardiac procedures. Are you prepared to pay a higher premium for outpatient benefits such as GP, physio and consultant costs?

The HIA is a great source of free and independent information about private health insurance. Their role is to increase awareness about health insurance services and related consumer rights. Their website, hia.ie has a raft of information and a handy comparison tool which allows you to measure policies against each other in order to find the best fit for you. You can also call the consumer helpline on 0818 929 166 to find out about the health insurance options available to you.