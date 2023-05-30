Shares and crude oil spin as US debt deal faces first test by right-wing Congress    

Global stock markets were sent into a spin late yesterday as a much-touted deal between US president Joe Biden and Republican leaders in Congress over the US government debt ceiling appeared to be heading for an impasse ahead of a deadline later this week.
Shares in the US and across Europe — including in Frankfurt, London, and Dublin — went into sharp reversal, and the price of crude oil plummeted, after the days-old $31.4tn US debt deal looked like failing its first test in the right-wing Congress.
In London, the Ftse-100 index slumped to an eight-week low “as Friday’s hopes of a swiftly-realised debt ceiling deal are dashed”, said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online broker IG.
“While it is still likely that a deal will pass Congress without too many hiccoughs, the risk of a delayed passage has meant that stocks have not seen the triumphant progress to the end of May that seemed likely last week,” Mr Beauchamp said.
The pan-European Stoxx-600 index closed almost 1% lower, on track for its steepest monthly fall this year.
After shedding more than 100 points, the Iseq index in Dublin ended 1.2% lower.
The Irish banks, which for international investors act as proxies for the Irish economy, in particular fell sharply in line with their European peers.
AIB shares shed 5% in the session, while Bank of Ireland closed 4.5% lower.
Shares in international packaging giant Smurfit Kappa, which are also sensitive to market concerns over the world economy, fell by 1%, but those in building materials giant CRH were little changed in the latest session.
The news of opposition to the debt deal from the US is something of a setback for Irish shares which, as tracked by the Iseq index, have staged a strong recovery, and were up almost 20% since the start of the year.
However, in a sign of the investor jitters on the progress of the debt deal through Congress, global crude oil prices tumbled by more than 4% yesterday, as analysts reflected that a faltering deal could only add to the woes of the already troubled global economy struggling with inflation and global interest rate hikes.
Brent crude slid by $3.50 to $73.58 a barrel, as oil traders also looked ahead to the meeting this weekend of the Opec+ group of crude oil producing nations.
