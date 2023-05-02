Latest inflation data eases fear of hefty ECB rate hike on Thursday

Underlying inflation in the eurozone eased for the first time in 10 months, backing the case for the European Central Bank (ECB) to slow the most aggressive interest-rate hiking campaign in its history later this week.

Consumer prices, stripping out volatile items like fuel and food costs, rose 5.6% from a year ago in April — down from March’s record 5.7% advance.

The headline inflation rate, meanwhile, ticked up to 7% — a touch more than the 6.9% analysts anticipated and still far above the 2% target. Services prices and a less favourable annual comparison for energy costs than in March drove the acceleration.

On the Eurostat measure, Irish headline inflation slowed slightly to an annual rate of 6.3% in April, down from 7% in March.

The report could further tilt the debate over how much the ECB should raise borrowing costs tomorrow toward those advocating a downshift to a quarter-point.

With the core price gauge now heading lower and a survey of bank lending published earlier showing credit standards tightening by more than lenders had expected, arguments to maintain the half-point pace of recent meetings are weakened.

Economists and investors reckon policymakers will opt for the smaller of the two rate moves, having already enacted 350 basis points, or 3.5%, of tightening since last summer to beat back the euro era’s most severe bout of inflation.

Money-market wagers see only a 20% chance of the bigger increase materialising — down from more than 30% last week. A Bloomberg poll showed the deposit rate, currently at 3%, may peak at 3.75% in July.

“The absence of any material upside surprises in the April inflation statistics is the main take-away from the report,” said Bloomberg Economics chief European economist Jamie Rush.

With the main gauge of price gains down from its double-digit peak thanks to the reversal in natural gas costs, the ECB has zeroed in on underlying pressures as the key factor in its decision-making.

The measure has been driven largely by robust demand for services after consumers emerged from the pandemic with pent-up demand and stacks of savings.

But officials have also begun looking more closely at the role of fatter profit margins, while the strongest pay demands in years remain a concern.

The ECB is particularly concerned about the interaction of those dynamics.

ECB vice president Luis de Guindos said last week that “any sort of conflict between wages, profits and the public sector would be extremely detrimental” with the potential to trigger a reaction from the central bank.

ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel has warned that the persistence of core pressures and strong momentum in food costs mean “it’s far too early to declare victory on inflation”.

She said officials do not only need to see a turning point, but a sustained decline “that gives us confidence that our measures are starting to work”.

The latest bank lending survey showed showed credit standards “tightened further substantially” in the first quarter.